‘Very rare’ business development up for grabs in Ipswich

FOR SALE: 26-28 Lloyd George St, Eastern Heights is for sale, boasting an already-approved DA for a childcare centre.

AFTER it went under the hammer more than a year ago, a block of land approved for commercial development has found itself back on the market.

Located at 26-28 Lloyd George St, Eastern Heights, on a former church block, the property is in one of Ipswich’s most affluent suburbs.

It comes with a reliable business opportunity, boasting the potential to be turned into a “very rare” seven-day operational childcare centre.

The 5472sq m block is already approved by Ipswich City Council for the development of a 187-capacity childcare centre that can open seven days a week.

Ray White real estate agent Warren Ramsey said, after the initial sale fell through, the property has now almost sold.

“It’s all but under contract again,” Mr Ramsey said.

“It’s not too late but (other potential buyers) might want to get onto it.”

A Brisbane developer who already owns childcare centres is in the process of finalising a sale.

Mr Ramsey said the initial contract fell through with the original buyer when their prospective tenant pulled out.

“It was under contract there for nearly three months before it fell through,” Mr Ramsey said.

“(But) there seems to be a lot more interest in the property these past few weeks.”



The former church site was owned by the Anglican Church Southern Queensland and was sold for development in 2017, for $775,441, according to CoreLogic RP Data.

It is for sale for $990,000.

