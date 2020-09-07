Menu
Very racy Kim, Kylie video leaks online

by Hannah Frishberg, Page Six
7th Sep 2020 8:04 AM

 

Kanye West once featured his wife as her sister's mother.

A bizarre, previously unreleased music video for Tyga and West's 2016 track Feel Me surfaced this week after the director posted it to his Instagram.

"I directed this three years ago. No one's ever seen it before," Eli Russell Linnetz - who also directed West's Famous and Fade videos - captioned the 3-minute, 27-second clip, which has already racked up over 120,000 views.

 

Kim K in the video.
Little sister Kylie Jenner also stars.
The project was one of several shelved after West went public with his new-found commitment to Christianity, which included removing all curse words from his Jesus Is King album, Uproxx reported.

The clip begins with a stormy sky before panning to a souped-up monster truck and an enormous, platinum blond Kylie Jenner walking across the landscape, lolling among the vehicles and seductively dancing. She sprinkles sparkles on the cars.

 

Kylie looks very different in a short blonde wig.
Kim appears wearing very little.
Then a giant Kim Kardashian appears and features in various close-up shots, feeling herself. Now the viewer is inside the car - Jenner picks it up and smiles for the camera. More sparkles. A blue-toned crowd reaches for the sky, and then the finale: A smaller Jenner seductively walks out of a glowing, door-shaped hole between still-giant Kim's legs.

"It features Kylie coming out of Kim's vagina," Linnetz clarified to E! News of what's happening in the video's conclusion. "The metaphorical meaning being that there would be no Kylie without Kim."

RELATED: Kanye kicked off ballot

 

Kim strips down.
The racy video was never released.
The video cost close to $US1 million to make.

"The video was shot over five months but was never released because Kylie and Tyga broke up," Linnetz - who is also Lady Gaga's creative director - added of the famous couple, who were dating at the time.

Attack of the 50ft Jenner. .
Jenner, who is Kardashian's half-sister, was 20 at the time. Kardashian was 37, and already married to West.

 

Kim births Kylie.
The clip is intended to illustrate "the visual smashing of American iconography, man-made machinery battling man-made women," said Linnetz, showing "a battle of machines set in a futuristic mysterious magic arena."

Watch the video in full below:

 

This story originally appeared on Page Six and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as Very racy Kim, Kylie video leaks online

