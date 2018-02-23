More rain tipped to hit Ipswich over the weekend

IT'S going to be a wet and soggy weekend.

Showers and the chance of a possible storm have set in for at least the next few days with rainy conditions forecast right through until early next week.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters say there is a the chance of heavy falls and a possible thunderstorm today but the main weather event will happen tomorrow.

Up to 25mm is expected to drench the city on Saturday and another 10mm to top it off on Sunday.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for both days.

Temperatures will remain in the 20s for most of the weekend, creeping up to 33C on Sunday.

Today and tomorrow will be a fresh 26C and 29C.

Forecaster Sam Clark said the rain Ipswich was experiencing was off the back of heavier falls further north and in other parts of the state.

While Ipswich is yet to see any evidence of river flooding as in other cities, Mr Clark said locals should continue to expect solid rainfalls as a weather system moved along the coast and towards Ipswich for the next few days.

Despite the early lack of flooding, SES are reminding drivers not to drive into flood waters.

With moist tropical air over #qld, most can expect plenty of rainfall between now and Sunday. Heavy falls possible in #qldstorm at times, stay up to date with our latest forecasts and warnings over the weekend at https://t.co/Ypc9ZQRRtM pic.twitter.com/sDaYpLxvjs — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 21, 2018

What has caused the rain?

Bureau of Metrology forecasters say a very moist air mass extends over much of Queensland.

An upper low over the northern interior of the state will likely remain slow moving today and should start to gradually weaken.

A broad upper trough will persist over the state over the weekend.

These upper features will combine with the moist air mass to extend unstable conditions over much of the state with some severe storms likely, particularly over the northwest during the next couple of days.

A trough lies just offshore of the southern coast and is expected to move further west over land today before most likely weakening while slipping slowly south on Saturday.

This trough will result in the chance of heavy falls over the Southeast Coast district today, particularly about the coast and hinterland.

There is some uncertainty associated with the movement of this trough. Conditions will remain cooler than average over much of the state during the next few days.

'Moist tropical air' to blame for weekend rain, BOM says