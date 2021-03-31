‘Very encouraging news’ with fears of Easter lockdown

Lockdown Restrictions In Place Across Greater Brisbane Due To Community COVID-19 Cluster

WITH fears Ipswich and Brisbane would be locked down through the Easter long weekend as the number of local COVID-19 cases grew, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the latest numbers were “very encouraging”.

A decision will be made on Thursday as to whether the snap lockdown will extend beyond three days.

Only three new cases were recorded in Queensland overnight, with two new cases of community transmission and another detected in hotel quarantine.

Eight cases of community transmission were recorded on Tuesday and another two were acquired overseas.



At this stage the lockdown of Greater Brisbane, which includes Ipswich, Logan, Redlands and Moreton Bay, is still due to end 5pm on Thursday.

The lockdown measures, including when it will be lifted, will be reviewed on Thursday with authorities still wary of the two COVID-19 clusters from the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

This will be announced on Thursday at 9am, Ms Palaszczuk confirmed.

The two new cases of community transmission on Wednesday are linked to the PA Hospital nurse cluster.

There are now 71 known actives cases across the state with 58 of those acquired overseas.

Ms Palaszczuk said the latest figures were positive news and praised the more than 33,400 people who came forward to be tested in the past 24 hours.

“This is fantastic news,” she said.

“The signs are very, very encouraging and I really want to thank everybody.

“Fingers crossed all will be looking good for Easter.

“It depends on the testing rates again. If we see very good testing rates across Queensland and we don’t see any unlinked community transmission the signs for Easter are looking positive.

“If it’s encouraging news tomorrow we will be lifting the hotspot for Greater Brisbane.



“What is really important over the next 24 hours is simply is; if you’re sick, (if you) have any symptoms go and get a test.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Jeannette Young said one of the new cases was acquired in India and the other two were connected to the PA Hospital.

A nurse acquired the virus from a patient and the second case is someone who lives with her.

“We do not have any cases out in the community anywhere in Queensland that are unlinked,” she said.

“We have to wait but this is only one day of encouraging results.

“We need to get more results from today.”

Eight cases are now related to the genome sequencing of a positive case which returned from Europe and 11 are related to the genome sequencing of a positive case from India, both of which were being treated in the PA Hospital.

Dr Young said it was critical that people continued to wear masks indoors.

Visit here for a full list of contact tracing locations here.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.