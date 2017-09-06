27°
Business

'Very deserving': City Pride grand prize winner gets $5000

The Queensland Times sales manager Brendan Harper presents the $5000 city pride prize to Flinders View resident Helen Murray.
The Queensland Times sales manager Brendan Harper presents the $5000 city pride prize to Flinders View resident Helen Murray. Rob Williams
Helen Spelitis
by

WHEN Helen Murray entered a local competition she never expected it would be her name pulled from the hundreds entry forms.

Pensioner Mrs Murray was the grand prize winner in the QT City Pride competition.

She won $5000 in gift cards to spend locally and the unexpected win couldn't have come at a better time.

In June, the former Bundamba Secondary College teacher Mrs Murray lost her husband Colin of 63-years.

She was at Walker Pender Group settling her bill following Colin's death when the staff invited her to fill out the competition entry.

"I never thought about it after that until the QT rang," Mrs Murray said.

"I still can't believe it.

"I rang my son straight away and he couldn't believe it either.

"It was a really lovely surprise to get after losing my husband."

 

At first Mrs Murray thought she might spend her winnings on sprucing up her home but now she's leaning towards a holiday.

QT sales manager Brendan Harper said it was his pleasure reward an Ipswich woman who was clearly deserving.

"We couldn't be happier to hand this prize over to Helen Murray and hope she spends it on something that brings her joy," Mr Harper said.

"Well done to all involved on another successful City Pride campaign. We're looking forward to doing all over again in 2018."

The City Pride competition ran during the month of August with more than 300 participating businesses.

Three prizes were given away; two draws of $2500 worth of gift cards and one of $5000.

Topics:  city pride 2017 city pride (qt) ipswich business

Ipswich Queensland Times
MAP: Interstate meatworks offer roles in wake of jobs crisis

MAP: Interstate meatworks offer roles in wake of jobs crisis

Some jobs boast relocation support and others a change of lifestyle in idyllic country towns for Ipswich workers.

The search for Queensland's $30 million-winner has narrowed

WINNER WINNER: A mystery Queenslander is now $30 million richer.

The winning ticket was unregistered.

Interstate police looking for wanted man in Booval

Shane Smith, 34, is wanted by virtue of three outstanding warrant

Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him

Man charged over pedestrian death 'couldn't see' court hears

Andrew Caplin

Witness to Raceview crash heard 'horrible shrieks'

Local Partners