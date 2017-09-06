'Very deserving': City Pride grand prize winner gets $5000

The Queensland Times sales manager Brendan Harper presents the $5000 city pride prize to Flinders View resident Helen Murray.

WHEN Helen Murray entered a local competition she never expected it would be her name pulled from the hundreds entry forms.

Pensioner Mrs Murray was the grand prize winner in the QT City Pride competition.

She won $5000 in gift cards to spend locally and the unexpected win couldn't have come at a better time.

In June, the former Bundamba Secondary College teacher Mrs Murray lost her husband Colin of 63-years.

She was at Walker Pender Group settling her bill following Colin's death when the staff invited her to fill out the competition entry.

"I never thought about it after that until the QT rang," Mrs Murray said.

"I still can't believe it.

"I rang my son straight away and he couldn't believe it either.

"It was a really lovely surprise to get after losing my husband."

At first Mrs Murray thought she might spend her winnings on sprucing up her home but now she's leaning towards a holiday.

QT sales manager Brendan Harper said it was his pleasure reward an Ipswich woman who was clearly deserving.

"We couldn't be happier to hand this prize over to Helen Murray and hope she spends it on something that brings her joy," Mr Harper said.

"Well done to all involved on another successful City Pride campaign. We're looking forward to doing all over again in 2018."

The City Pride competition ran during the month of August with more than 300 participating businesses.

Three prizes were given away; two draws of $2500 worth of gift cards and one of $5000.