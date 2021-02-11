‘Very depressed’: 14-year Inland Rail fight takes its toll

Jim and Maureen Barrow at their Peak Crossing property.

Jim and Maureen Barrow at their Peak Crossing property.

FOR longtime Peak Crossing residents Jim and Maureen Barrow, Inland Rail has been a constant headache they’ve been fighting for the past 14 years.

As it stands, Mr Barrow says the $1.2 billion Calvert to Kagaru section of the rail line will go right through the cattle yards on their property.

He admits he is feeling “very depressed” as he heads into 2021.

“It will go right through our loading ramp and cattle crush as well as taking out the trees,” he said.

Inland Rail Calvert to Kagaru section.

“It really cuts us off from 75 to 80 per cent of our property.

“We’ve had plans to improve our property and we’ve had materials to do an expansion on our shed for years.

“Every time we get energised and we feel like we can get stuck into things again the rail rears its head and we’re just left in limbo.

“We have seen koalas in all the trees at the cattle yards.

“We have provided photographs to the (State Government) of photographs of koalas all through this area.”

The Queensland Coordinator-General has released the draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Calvert to Kagaru section for public comment until March 8.

Formal submissions are being accepted until then.

A final community information session is being held at the North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre on Thursday evening.

The 53km section is one of 13 that make up the Inland Rail project which will connect Melbourne and Brisbane via regional Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland.

It is dubbed as a “once-in-a-generation” project that will allow freight trains to travel between the two capital cities in 24 hours or less.

The 1700km rail line is being delivered by the Federal Government’s Australian Rail Track Corporation in partnership with the private sector.

It is expected to be fully operational in 2025.

The Calvert to Kagaru section will pass through Lanefield, Rosewood, Lower Mount Walker, Ebenezer, Willowbank, Purga, Peak Crossing and Washpool and three council areas.

It will pass through 96 private properties.

“The impact on each individual property will differ and ARTC will continue engaging with landholders to find ways to minimise disturbance to properties, which includes access to properties,” the draft EIS reads.

“The final number of crossings within private property will be determined during detailed design.

“Typical treatments will include: Underpasses for stock passage or multiple-use vehicles subject to topography, at-grade level crossings (and) diversion to adjacent public roads or public road crossings.”

Construction of the C2K section is planned to start lat the end of this year but works could be delayed to 2022.

The ARTC says work for about 620 people will be created during its construction.

The land required for the project is a corridor with a minimum width of 40m.

“Land use in the vicinity of the project is predominantly grazing land, with other agricultural uses including irrigated cropping, grazing modified pastures and irrigated modified pastures,” the document reads.

Photo of cattle yards at Jim and Maureen's Peak Crossing property.

“Specific land uses include the Purga Quarry, the Ipswich Motorsports Precinct, the Ivory’s Rock Conventions and Events Centre, and intensive animal husbandry.

“The tenure of land within the land use study area is predominantly freehold.

“The construction and operation of the project has the potential to directly and permanently impact land use and tenure.

“Potential impacts include changes in tenure and acquisition of property, disruption to land subject to native title claims, temporary and permanent changes in land use, including the loss of agricultural land and disruption to agricultural practices, impacts to accessibility, including impacts on the road network and to private property access (and) disruption, relocation and modification to services and utilities.”

Of the 175 properties within the C2K project’s “permanent disturbance” footprint, 112 properties are within the Southern Freight Rail Corridor.

Of these, 50 are already owned by the State Government’s Department of Transport and Main Roads.

About 121 private lots of freehold property will need to be partially or wholly acquired for the project.

The draft EIS stated 62 sensitive environmental receptors were identified within the ecology study area, which included habitat for one threatened ecological community and 35 threatened species.

Species including spotted-tail quoll, Australian painted snipe, collared delma, swift parrot, red goshawk, brush-tailed rock wallaby, koala, grey-headed flying fox will be “subject to significant residual impacts” as a result of the project.

The project is expected to cross a number of waterways including Western Creek, the Bremer River, Warrill Creek, Purga Creek, Sandy Creek and Teviot Brook.

According to the draft EIS, construction activities may result in “increased salinity, debris, contaminants, erosion and sedimentation” within these waterways.

“If rehabilitation is inadequate these impacts are likely to be exacerbated,” it reads.

In Queensland the land needed for the Inland Rail project will mainly be acquired through a compulsory land acquisition process known as land resumption.

This process will only start if the project is approved by the Coordinator General.

Mrs Barrow’s family have lived in the area since 1864.

“A property down the road that her brother has been in the family since (then),” Mr Barrow said.

“It was an original grant to the family.”

The married couple of 48 years inherited their property from Mrs Barrow’s father when he passed away in 1990.

They built a home on a nearby property in 1987 after Mr Barrow retired from the United States Navy.

”You’ve got no idea what it does to (Maureen) knowing that she could lose this property,” he said.

“She can’t even talk about it. She can’t even go to the rail meetings and talk about it.

“She would just tear up.

“We’ve given them alternatives that would fix our problem and still allow us access to the property and it wouldn’t cost them anything.

Jim and Maureen Barrow.

“Some people have bailed out, they couldn’t stand it anymore.

“For our chairperson of the original fair go committee, it caused health problems with him and he sold under hardship.

“There’s been no properties resumed. Any deals they have done is just under the hardship clause.”

Mr Barrow said the looming shadow of the project was always playing on their mind.

The couple used to run up to 100 head of cattle on their 18.6ha property but drought has forced them to scale back in recent years.

“All of that can just be yanked right out from under us,” he said.

“No amount of money can compensate us for what we have here.

“The wildlife we have, the biodiversity here, is just mind boggling.

“We have everything that we need here. We’ve got three bores on the property and it's beautiful soil. You could grow anything you wanted here.

“We’re so close to town. No amount of money can replace what my wife has here.”

The final community information session for the C2K section is being held from 4-7pm on Thursday at the North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre.

You can read the draft EIS here or at the Ipswich Library, the Rosewood Library, the Beaudesert Library, the State Library of Queensland in Brisbane and the ARTC Inland Rail Gatton Office on North St.

You can also email inlandrailqld@artc.com.au or call 1800 732 761.

