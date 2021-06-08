Versatile Jets player seals Qld dream, wants to be a doctor

USQ Ipswich Jets netballer Abi Houston is delighted to get a final chance to represent Queensland at the under-19 nationals. Picture: Jets Media

IF there is one word that describes USQ Ipswich Jets and Queensland under-19 netballer Abigail Houston, it is versatile.

She is a highly regarded utility player on court, studying biomedical science with a view to becoming a researcher or doctor.

Preferring to be called Abi, she has a delightful personality to match her diverse skills as a goalkeeper, in goal defence or as wing defence.

Houston has just been named in the Queensland under-19 side with new Jets teammate Lily Cubby.

About to turn 19, Houston will contest her final nationals in that age group when the team heads to Hobart early next month.

She was chosen in last year's Queensland side before the Australian titles were cancelled due to Covid.

Houston also made the Queensland under-17 side in 2018 before injuring her knee twice, missing selection the following year.

"So keen,'' is how Houston responded when asked what her latest opportunity meant.

USQ Jets goal attack Lilly Cubby. Picture: Jets Media

Having retained her state spot, she is excited to be playing with goal attack/goal shooter Cubby, who is a year younger.

"I hadn't played with her until Jets this year,'' Houston said.

"We are actually close friends now.''

Birthday success

The Jets duo will head to Hobart together on the Monday morning after playing for Ipswich in the weekend game.

Fresh from the Jets' latest 60-36 Sapphire Series win over the Wildcats, Houston is enjoying her three major roles this season working with head coach Tracey Jeanes-Fraser.

"I've been playing a lot of goal keeper but in the last three weeks I've played a little bit of goal defence and a little bit of wing defence as well,'' she said.

"I really love it.

"It's really challenging to have to go out and change my mindset to what my job is . . . and just try to have a different impact in different areas of the court.

"I really like the fact that Tracey has the confidence in me to play in three different positions.''

Former Bull Sharks player Houston grew up on the Gold Coast.

She said it was a lengthy, honest chat with Jeanes-Fraser that persuaded her to join the Jets this season.

USQ Ipswich Jets head coach Tracey Jeanes-Fraser. Picture: Ipswich Jets Media

After considering different options, Houston said Jeanes-Fraser best understood her netball and study situation.

"I had a few calls from different coaches and then literally it was the last day I could possibly have to decide, I got a call from Tracey,'' Houston said.

"We spoke for about an hour and a half and she was so upfront about what the Jets are about and what she wanted from me as a person and a player.

"And she put no pressure on me whatsoever.

"It just came down to what I needed, especially this year.

"Just talking to Tracey, we really bonded well from the start.

"She's such an experienced coach and just talking to her about the balance between life, study life and my netball life, she really helped me.''

Currently in an exam week in her second year at university, Houston is more busy than usual managing her many commitments.

However, she hopes to continue enjoying her representative netball while completing her studies.

"There are all different pathways I can go into,'' she said.

"I could go into post-graduate studies or be a researcher or a science laboratory assistant.

"I have higher aspirations to be a doctor.''

The latest Jets victory was more comfortable than recent games with Jeanes-Fraser making a lot of player rotations.

Co-captains Stephanie O'Brien and Siobhan Shirlaw had strong games.

O'Brien controlled the mid court and Shirlaw had a huge impact in defence.

In the second half of the season, the Jets have consolidated second spot (119 points) with seven wins and only loss to competition leaders Cougars (137). QUT are third on 107 points.

Hart Sapphire Series logo

The USQ Jets Rubies remained in third spot after their latest 61-49 win over the Wildcats.

The Rubies are on 92 points having five wins and three losses.

Cougars (117) and Tigers (103) hold the top two spots heading into the next round.

STATE OF PLAY

Hart Sapphire Series: USQ Jets def Wildcats 60-36.

Next game: Saturday (3pm) v USC Thunder at Nissan Arena.

Ruby Series: USQ Jets def Wildcats 61-49.

Next game: Saturday (5pm) v USC Thunder at Nissan Arena.