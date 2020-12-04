Versatile Hello Mavis makes her mark at multiple tracks

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

YAMANTO trainer Peter O’Reilly always has a keen eye for potential additions to his kennel.

He’s found another one this year with former NSW Central Coast based Hello Mavis reaching new heights since linking up in August.

The soon to be three-year-old had already achieved plenty with three Wentworth Park wins to her name as well as multiple 500 and 600 victories at The Gardens. They are just the type of versatile chaser O’Reilly does his best work with.

Hello Mavis has won at Townsville, Bundaberg and Ipswich under O’Reilly’s watch, but it’s her recent results back in NSW that have really caught the eye.

In October, she finished second to Sequana in a heat of the Group Two Lismore Cup, but was luckless drawing box eight for the final finishing an admirable fifth.

O’Reilly pushed on with his Northern Rivers campaign tackling the Casino Cup over the shorter 484 metre trip, where she finished second in her heat to Free for All Wentworth Park bitch Aston Lee. She came out and ran second to Malcolm Ross’s Phantom Bonnie in the final.

Phantom Bonnie’s litter brother Phantom Clyde recently cleaned up in the Ipswich Sprint Final, adding more merit to Mavis’ first Group placing.

With the summer carnival at Albion Park fast approaching, expect to see O’Reilly test his in-form chaser against the best the country has to offer. With Hello Mavis, Flying Jet and Shakey Diesel, he has three genuine Group class performers.

Vaughan unveils a pair of prospects

MICHAEL Vaughan went close to a Saturday double with Knocka Norris/Walk With Faith litter brothers One Size Up and Faith In Norris last week.

They look the real deal at just 21 months of age.

One Size Up lit up the track on debut over the 500 metres. Tasked with box eight first up against dogs with multiple runs under their belts he made light work of the draw and the field, sailing to the lead at the post winning by an ever extending eight length margin in 30.86.

The blue fawn chaser was hard to miss as he high balled out in front. He never once looked in danger.

The 500 looks his pet trip and expect him in a Novice next up.

Faith in Norris turned up two races later in tougher grade after a winning debut reminiscent of his brother leading all the way from box one in 30.80.

He missed the start half a step but still managed to drive through and take up the running first time past the post. He looked the winner for a long way until Bianca Whitford’s General Rose picked up late, a five length margin back to third.

There was certainly no shame in defeat. The winner ran 30.69, with Faith in Norris beaten less than two lengths.

The pair look to have all the right ingredients to make it as a couple of serious sprinters. That early turn of foot can’t be taught and once they get some age and experience on their side Vaughan looks in for a long run of success.

Short course stars shine bright on Saturday night

LAST Saturday’s card saw a pair of sprinters that, with their fair share of luck, will be doing damage anywhere they go with a couple of progressive performances.

Craig Schmidt’s Borneo Bandit went up a good things odds at $1.28 off the back of a 25.22 maiden win the week prior. He didn’t let punters down flying the lids from box one, far too classy for his older rivals going 25.09 winning by almost eight lengths.

He was bred out of champion Victorian sprinter and stud dog Aston Dee Bee Schmidt, coupled him with Jay Bay Queen who only had eight race starts for the trainer but was the daughter of Brett Lee. That was an increasingly rare line.

It’s early days for Borneo Bandit with two wins and runners-up from his four race starts. But with age and pedigree on his side he could be something.

Borneo Bandit wasn’t the only odds on commodity of the night. Serena Lawrance saw Elastic Bairn jump at $1.35 also from box one.

The six-time winner from seven starts went one hundredth quicker than the earlier favourite 25.08.

The dog is unbeaten from the 431 metre start at Ipswich, notching wins from the inside, outside and middle draws. He has a track sense you can’t teach and reliable box manners help too.

While still in Fifth grade now, the dog will soon be in tougher company as he racks up the wins. It will be interesting to see if Lawrance sticks to the sprint or looks elsewhere. Either way, he’s a born winner.

Perfect Freeze a permanent fixture at Ipswich

TRAINING couple Jeff and Jane Crawford saw Perfect Freeze extend his win streak to four on last Friday’s card.

Perfect Freeze lapped up the first box one of his career to score in 25.16, over six lengths back to Kravitz in second.

The dog has been incredibly consistent on the clock over that stretch, twice clocking 25.16, with a best of 25.14.

Most dogs who come to the 431 at Ipswich and win six of their first eight races are rockets out of the boxes. They get to the front around the first turn and can’t be run down.

Perfect Freeze is far from slow at box rise but on multiple occasions he’s come out with them an either slid up the inside or held his width to avoid trouble on the fence.

At two and a half years old, he’s only been racing for a couple of months. Perhaps Crawford has taken him time and the extra maturity in helping his track sense.

Either way he looks bound for bigger things, the 500 metres looks an ideal trip for him.

Catton Byrnes the competition

CAPALABA president and trainer John Catton looks to have found a good one in Little Byrnes.

Not yet two, the dog ran the time of the day on the November 27 card blitzing them by five lengths in 24.97.

Catton hasn’t been afraid to voice his very high opinion of the dog who’s also won over the 500 metres at Ipswich, putting that contest to bed with serious early speed.

It was by no means an easy field either. The pup took on experience like Tony Brett’s What a Debacle, who went 24.82 in winning last week.

Catton has already had one crack at winning his Novice at Albion Park. He may persist over the 431 metres while Little Byrnes builds his engine and confidence, before stepping up again in grade.

Great win From Francis’ Flyer

BRIAN Francis made a name for himself over the 288 metres at Ipswich with Double Return.

Double Return holds the record for most wins over the trip with seven before a successful jump to the 431 and then the 520 metres.

It looks like the veteran trainer is trying to repeat the dose with Royal Harbour who recorded a huge win in the mixed fourth/fifth grade last Friday last out from box eight before he circled the field winning by two lengths in 16.93.

The dog covered a considerable amount of ground compared to the other runners roaring down the centre of the track. He was full of running when he hit the line and looks like he could ge further.

It was the dog’s third run back from a brief spell and he was able to go one better than a couple of seconds over the 331 at Albion.

There are plenty of similar traits between Double Return and Royal Harbour. Once he gets deeper into his preparation, look for a successful jump in distance.