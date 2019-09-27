Veronicas unleash fury on Qantas

Twin sisters Jessica and Lisa Origliasso have expressed their utter disappointment in Qantas following Sunday's flight fiasco.

Publishing a lengthy statement on Instagram in the interest of "defending their character", the stars described the incident on the flight from Sydney to Brisbane as "awful and unbelievable", accusing the airline of "withholding communication" and "allowing a false narrative to continue on a public level".

The Veronicas are standing up to Qantas following Sunday’s flight debacle. Picture: Getty.

Calling the fallout from the situation as a "hard pill to swallow", they have condemned the airline for how they've handled the matter in the public sphere.

Lisa and Jessica say they have been ‘loyal Qantas customers’ for years.

Referencing the phone footage they took of the altercation, the pop duo then described how the flight attendant they spoke to deliberately concealed his badge, and maintained that at no point during the confrontation were they asked to stop filming.

They also shared a number of witness accounts from Qantas passengers who expressed their confusion in seeing the stars removed from the flight, explaining that they were not at all "belligerent" as ensuing statements from the airline have suggested.

Stars say they were calm throughout the entire conversation with Qantas staff on Sunday.

They went on to explain that the airline has not provided an adequate answer as to why they were removed from the flight in the first place.

"We take the utmost pride in being raised as respectful and kind women, and over the last five days we have attempted to clear our names," the post on the sisters' Instagram story read.

"While we may not have always approached this through the wisest channels, we did so with the sole intention of defending our character.

"We acknowledge when we make mistakes but refuse to accept shame when we have been unfairly targeted."

The Veronicas believe they have been ‘unfairly targeted’ by the airline. Picture: Instagram.

Describing the incident, they were adamant they had not "raised their voices, used profanities or been argumentative towards staff".

They also revealed that on looking into the company policy quoted by the flight attendant in question that they were "unable to touch a passengers' luggage", they have found that such a policy does not exist.

The stars have since found that no such policy exists. Picture: Instagram.

The also said when police boarded the flight to escort them from the airport, they were shocked and confused as they had not received any further communication from the flight attendant in question - who they added had refused to give his name, proceeding to hide his name badge from view.

In the aftermath, they say the airline has provided "conflicted responses" as to why such severe measures were taken in removing them from the flight.

The flight attendant refused to give his name when asked by the singers.

Social media users on-board the flight have thrown their support behind the stars, sharing that they believe the airline completely overreacted.

In a final post on Instagram, the U ntouched singers urged young fans to "always stand up to bullies", suggesting they feel attacked by the airline by how they've been treated since Sunday.

It is understood the duo has sought legal advice on the matter.