Kareena Plant, 26, was killed alongside her partner Kyran Blizzard in the crash at Vernor.
News

Parents identified in horror crash

by Patrick Billings
7th Jul 2018 6:00 PM

TWO families have been shattered after a double fatality west of Brisbane which left a toddler orphaned.

Parents Kyran Blizzard, 28, and Kareena Plant, 26, were killed when their vehicle crashed on Old Fernvale Rd at Vernor on Friday.

Miraculously their 18 month-old-son survived with minor injuries.

The toddler and his paternal grandmother, who was critically injured, were pulled from the wreck by emergency services using the jaws of life.

Kareena Plant and Kyran Blizzard.
Ms Plant's mother Yvonne said she was "lost and heartbroken" by the tragedy.

"I'll remember you laugh, smile, the good times we had while you were alive," she wrote on Facebook.

The Lowood couple's friend, Raymond Stahn, said it was a difficult time for family and friends.

"I'm sending all my love to them, I know it's a hard time at the moment," he told the Sunday Mail.

Police believe the driver lost control of the vehicle sending it down an embankment.

The 50-year-old woman was flown to hospital and is in a stable condition.

The baby was taken to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

