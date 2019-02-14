Rats, weeds flourish as wall leaves locals in tight spot

IT'S not exactly the Great Wall of China, but a hefty concrete retaining wall in one of Leichhardt's more recently established housing estates is proving to be a considerable barrier to home maintenance.

Ian Goodsell, whose daughter lives in a townhouse in Essington Rise estate, says the wall - which is more than 3m high in places - has become home to rats and other vermin because residents are unable to access weeds and grass that grow along the top.

When the new estate was built, a fence was constructed about 30cm back from the top of the retaining wall, creating a small yet inconvenient alley for weeds to thrive without fear of the whipper snipper.

Mr Goodsell said many residents - particularly the elderly or disabled - would not be able to safely climb a ladder to even attempt to maintain the area.

Ian Goodsell talks about an overgrown retaining wall in Leichhardt that is too high to maintain. Rob Williams

"The problem is that you can't get a mower up there. It's far too high," he said.

"My daughter has seen rats running along there in the afternoon."

Mr Goodsell said his calls to the real estate agent to try to arrange some routine maintenance of the area for residents fell on deaf ears. He has recently contacted Ipswich City Council to see if they can assist.

"They have created this area that is almost impossible for people to access and maintain. It's a case of poorly thought-out design," he said.

Ipswich City Council confirmed it had recently received Mr Goodsell's complaint, but no action had been taken at this stage.

"Council is investigating this complaint and if necessary can require the owner of land to ensure that the land is kept tidy in accordance with our city amenity standards," a spokesman said.