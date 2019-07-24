Menu
Crime

Verdict revealed in week-long trial of Paul Pisasale

Hayden Johnson
by and Kelmeny Fraser
24th Jul 2019 2:33 PM
PAUL Pisasale has been found guilty of two counts of extortion, a jury has found.

The jury reached the verdict about 2.30pm today after a day of deliberation.

Pisasale, the former high-flying mayor of Ipswich, demanded money from the ex-boyfriend of escort Yutian Li.

He made a series of phone calls to the ex-boyfriend posing as a private investigator in which he demanded up to $10,000 for Li and made various threats.

Pisasale later instructed solicitor, Cameron McKenzie to send a letter of demand to the ex-boyfriend for $8400, which included $6100 for a private investigator.

McKenzie and Li, have also been found guilty of extortion. 

brisbane district court paul pisasale trial
Ipswich Queensland Times

