Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SPRUNG: A Gatton man has pleaded guilty to producing dangerous drugs after police found five cannabis plants growing on his balcony.
SPRUNG: A Gatton man has pleaded guilty to producing dangerous drugs after police found five cannabis plants growing on his balcony. Eliza Goetze
Crime

Veranda 'pot' plants land man in court

Ebony Graveur
by
5th Aug 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GROWING marijuana plants on his front balcony landed Robert Patman in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told the court police went to Patman's Gatton home after an anonymous call tipped them off to drug use at the address.

Police arrived at Patman's home at 10am on July 3.

"He admitted he was growing cannabis plants on the front veranda,” Sgt Molinaro said.

Patman showed police five small plants.

"He said he grew them with the intention of smoking them as he suffers from depression,” Sgt Molinaro said.

The 53-year-old pleaded guilty to producing dangerous drugs and was fined $300.

cannabis dangerous drug drug drug production gatton magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Did we snap you at the Marburg Trots?

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Did we snap you at the Marburg Trots?

    News Racing fans enjoyed picture-perfect weather and high-quality fields at the Marburg trots.

    • 5th Aug 2019 2:00 PM
    'Concerning trend' as Ipswich, Springfield buses run late

    premium_icon 'Concerning trend' as Ipswich, Springfield buses run late

    Environment A new report has revealed the state of the region's bus network

    • 5th Aug 2019 1:53 PM
    Region dubbed 'Luckier Valley' after fourth major Lotto win

    premium_icon Region dubbed 'Luckier Valley' after fourth major Lotto win

    News There has been another Lotto win in the Lockyer Valley