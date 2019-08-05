Veranda 'pot' plants land man in court

SPRUNG: A Gatton man has pleaded guilty to producing dangerous drugs after police found five cannabis plants growing on his balcony.

GROWING marijuana plants on his front balcony landed Robert Patman in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told the court police went to Patman's Gatton home after an anonymous call tipped them off to drug use at the address.

Police arrived at Patman's home at 10am on July 3.

"He admitted he was growing cannabis plants on the front veranda,” Sgt Molinaro said.

Patman showed police five small plants.

"He said he grew them with the intention of smoking them as he suffers from depression,” Sgt Molinaro said.

The 53-year-old pleaded guilty to producing dangerous drugs and was fined $300.