Venues visited by COVID cases updated

Visitors to two Sunshine Coast gyms have been ordered to quarantine at home for 14 days as Queensland Health updated its contact tracing list with 23 new incidents.

The updated list includes several gyms, with Plus Fitness Minyama and KCF training Birtinya venues deemed "close contacts".

The state recorded eight new cases today, with seven acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

A list of casual contacts and historical casual contacts have been updated with an additional 10 sites each.

CLOSE CONTACTS

Anyone who visited the following locations during the specified times must quarantine at home for 14 since attending those venues. Complete the contact tracing self-assessment via the Queensland Health website if you have not already been contacted by Queensland Health and then stay quarantined even if you get a negative test until 14 days have passed since you were last there. It can take 14 days before you may show symptoms or test positive.

Queensland Health and NSW Health have revealed more locations visited by people who have since been diagnosed with COVID-19.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VENUES LIST

The venue list includes locations across Brisbane, the Gold Coast, in Central Queensland, Toowoomba, Ballina and Byron Bay.

SUNSHINE COAST

VENUES DEEMED 'CLOSE CONTACTS'

Anyone who visited the following locations during the specified times must quarantine at home for 14 since attending those venues. Complete the contact tracing self-assessment via the Queensland Health website if you have not already been contacted by Queensland Health and then stay quarantined even if you get a negative test until 14 days have passed since you were last there. It can take 14 days before you may show symptoms or test positive.

- Monday 22 March (between 9.15am - 11.30am) - KCF Training (gym) Birtinya

- Monday 22 March (between 2.30pm - 3.30pm) - Plus Fitness Minyama

- Tuesday 23 March (between 7.30am - 8.30am) - Plus Fitness Minyama

GREATER BRISBANE

VENUES DEEMED 'CLOSE CONTACTS'

Anyone who visited the following locations during the specified times must quarantine at home for 14 since attending those venues. Complete the contact tracing self-assessment via the Queensland Health website if you have not already been contacted by Queensland Health and then stay quarantined even if you get a negative test until 14 days have passed since you were last there. It can take 14 days before you may show symptoms or test positive.

- Monday 29 March (between 9.25am - 10.30am) - Premium Pilates and Fitness, Coorparoo

- Saturday, March 27 (between 10.30am and 12.10pm) - Savour Cafe, Merthyr Village Shopping Centre, New Farm

- Friday, March 26 (between 6.50am and 8am) - Fitstop, Morningside

- Tuesday, March 23 (between 2.20pm and 4.45pm) - Hamilton Hotel - sports bar, Hamilton

- Tuesday, March 23 (between 4.45pm and 5.23pm) - Hamilton Hotel - pokies room, Hamilton

- Monday, March 22 (between 7.16am and 8.10am) - PCYC Pine Rivers, Bray Park

- Sunday, March 21 (between 12.30pm and 3.10pm) - Mamma's Italian Restaurant, Redcliffe

- Saturday, March 20 (between 12pm and 2:16pm) - Shinobi Ramen Noodle shop, Westfield Carindale Shopping Centre, Carindale

- Saturday, March 20 (between 12pm and 2pm) - Black Hops Brewery, East Brisbane

- Saturday, March 20 (between 2pm and 3.12pm) - Green Beacon Brewing Co., Teneriffe

- Saturday, March 20 (between 3.44pm and 5.30pm) - Eatons Hill Hotel, Eatons Hill

The pokies room at the Hamilton Hotel, Hamilton, has been added to the contact tracing list.

VENUES DEEMED 'CASUAL CONTACTS'

If you have been to any of the below locations at the relevant times you should get tested immediately even if you have no symptoms and then quarantine at home immediately until you receive a negative result.

- Thursday 18 March (between 8m - 9.30Am) - Plus Fitness Everton Park

- Thursday 18 March (between 1.45pm - 2pm) - Giant Chemist, Pacific Fair Shopping Centre Broadbeach

- Thursday 18 March (between 4.30pm - 5.15pm) - Studio Pilates Grange

- Friday 19 March (between 7.30am - 9am) - Plus Fitness Everton Park

- Friday 19 March (between 12.15pm - 1pm) - Studio Pilates Grange

- Friday 19 March (between 2pm - 2.20pm) - Chemist Warehouse Windsor

- Monday 22 March (between 4.15pm - 4.40pm) - Woolworths Mountain Creek

- Tuesday 23 March (between 11.15am - 11.30am) - Nutrition Warehouse Maroochydore

- Tuesday 23 March (between 12pm - 12.45pm) - Brightwater Medical Centre at Brightwater Shopping Centre Mountain Creek

- Tuesday 23 March (between 1pm - 1.15pm) - QML Pathology at Brightwater Shopping Centre Mountain Creek

- Sunday 28 March (between 1.30pm and 1.40pm) - 7-Eleven, Mackenzie

- Saturday, March 27 (between 12.50pm and 12.55pm) - IGA Redcliffe, Redcliffe

- Saturday, March 27 (between 2.30pm and 2.45pm) - Sunlit Asian Supermarket Westfield Garden City

- Saturday, March 27 (between 3.30pm and 3.40pm) - Domino's Pizza, Greenslopes

- Friday, March 26 (between 10am and 10.30am) - World Gym, North Lakes

- Friday, March 26 (between 10.30am and 11.30am) - Mater Hospital Level 12

- Friday, March 26 (between 2.30pm and 3.30pm) - Redcliffe Train Line - Lawnton to Kippa Ring

- Friday, March 26 (between 3pm and 3.20pm) - Woolworths at Peninsula Fair Shopping Centre, 272 Anzac Ave, Kippa-Ring

- Friday March 26 (between 10.15am-10.30pm) - Nurse Station cafe (Patrons), South Brisbane

- Friday March 26 (between 11.30am-11.45am) - SPAR Carina Megafresh, Carina

- Friday March 26 (between 12.55pm-1.30pm) - Woolworths Coorparoo

- Thursday, March 25 (between 12pm and 12.30pm) - Officeworks, Rothwell

- Thursday, March 25 (between 2pm and 3pm) - Westfield, Northlakes

- Thursday March 25 (between 3.50pm-4pm) - Cold Rock Ice Creamery, Raby Bay

A ghost town in Brisbane City. Photo: Tara Croser.

- Thursday, March 25 (between 8am and 8.29am) - Cafe L'avenue, Carseldine

- Thursday, March 25 (between 8.45am and 9.45am) - World Gym, North Lakes

- Thursday, March 25 (8.30am-8.45am) - Aldi Stafford, Stafford City Shopping Centre, 400 Stafford Road, Stafford

- Thursday, March 25 (11.15am-11.40am) - Nundah Respiratory Clinic, 1270 Sandgate Road Nundah

- Thursday, March 25 (between 12.34am and 1.34pm) - Cafe L'avenue, Carseldine

- Thursday, March 25 (between 6.30pm and 7.30pm) - Hanwoori Korean BBQ Restaurant, Brisbane City

- Thursday, March 25 (between 6.19pm and 7.50pm) - Wintergarden car park, Brisbane City

- Thursday March 25 (between 4pm-4.40pm) - Woolworths, Cleveland.

- Thursday, March 25 (between 5.45pm and 6.45pm) - Redcliffe Train Line - Lawnton to Kippa Ring

- Thursday, March 25 (6.15pm-6.30pm) - BWS Lawnton Drive, 820 Gympie Road, Lawnton

- Thursday, March 25 (7.00pm-7.58pm) - Ceres Pizza Café, Strathpine

- Wednesday, March 24 (between 8am and 4.30pm) Tafe, Southbank

- Wednesday, March 24 (between 3.24pm and 3.33pm) - Coles Everton Park Shopping Centre, Everton Park

- Wednesday, March 24, (between 7.19pm and 7.33pm) - Uroko Sushi on Train, Everton Park

- Wednesday, March 24 (between 2.30pm and 3.30pm) - Redcliffe Train Line - Lawnton to Kippa Ring

- Tuesday, March 23 (between 11am and 12pm) - Westfield (Dymocks and Woolworths), North Lakes

- Tuesday, March 23 - (2.30pm-2.45pm) - Rosalie Gourmet Market Deli, Rosalie

- Tuesday, March 23 (between 4pm and 4.30pm) - Woolworths, Strathpine

- Tuesday, March 23 (between 3pm and 3.30pm) - Outside Westpac, Peninsula Fair shopping centre, Kippa Ring

- Tuesday, March 23 (between 8am and 8.29am) - Cafe L'avenue, Carseldine

- Tuesday, March 23 (between 7am and 8am) - Redcliffe Train Line - Kippa Ring to Lawnton

- Tuesday, March 23 (9.10am-9.25am) - Woolworths, Paddington

- Tuesday, March 23 (between 2pm and 3pm) - Redcliffe Train Line - Lawnton to Kippa Ring

- Tuesday, March 23 (between 12pm and 12.45pm) - Sushi Train, Carseldine

- Tuesday, March 23 (12.51pm-12.55pm) - Lawnton

- Tuesday, March 23 (1.57pm-2.05pm) - Lawnton Fruit Market, Lawnton

- Tuesday, March 23 (3.15pm-3.27pm) - Poolwerx Strathpine, Strathpine

- Tuesday, March 23 (3.37pm-3.47pm) - Nellas Gourmet Tucker, Lawnton

- Tuesday, March 23 (7.26pm-7.36pm) - Dan Murphy's, Strathpine

- Monday, March 22 (9.20am-9:30am) - Ashgrove Fresh Fruit Shop, Ashgrove

- Monday, March 22 (between 8.51am and 8.58am) - Cafe L'avenue, Carseldine

- Monday, March 22 (between 12.05pm and 12.34pm) - Zambrero, Aspley

- Monday, March 22 (between 12.40pm and 12.48pm) - Jacobs Bakery, Aspley

- Monday, March 22 (between 7.14am and 7.27am) - Bunnings Rothwell, Cnr of Anzac Ave and Bremner Road, Rothwell

- Monday, March 22 (12.40pm-12.50pm) - Bunnings Stafford, 450 Stafford Road, Stafford

- Monday, March 22 (3.15pm-3.30pm) - Bunnings Lawnton

- Monday, March 22 (3.43pm3.49pm) - Strathpine Plaza Shopping Centre, Strathpine

- Sunday, March 21 (10.15am-10.30am) Presents of Mind, Paddington

- Sunday, March 21 (between 3.24pm and 3.33pm) - Burrito Bar, Everton Park

- Sunday, March 21 (between 12.50pm and 1pm) - Strathpine Plaza Shopping Centre

- Sunday, March 21 (between 4.40pm and 4.50pm) - Liquorland at Dolphins Central Shopping Centre, Ashmole Road and Klingner Road, Kippa-Ring

- Sunday, March 21 (12.50pm-1pm) - Subway, Strathpine Plaza Shopping Centre, Strathpine

- Sunday, March 21 (10.30am-10.46am) - Genki Mart, 3/24 South Pine Road, Alderley

- Sunday, March 21 (9.50am-10.20am) - The Standard Market Company, Gasworks Plaza, 76 Skyring Tce, Newstead

- Sunday, March 21 (9.20pm-9.25pm) - Baskins-Robbins, 2/489 South Pine Road, Everton Park

- Saturday, March 20 (between 7.40am and 8.34am) - Plus Fitness Gym Everton Park, Everton Park

- Saturday, March 20 (between 8.39am and 8.44am) - Coles Everton Park Shopping Centre, Everton Park

- Saturday, March 20 (between 8.45am and 8.55am) - Neighbourhood Market Co., Everton Park

- Saturday, March 20 (12pm-2.16pm) - Westfield Carindale Shopping Centre - any part of the shopping centre, Carindale

- Saturday, March 20 (between 2.15pm and 4pm) - The Bavarian Eagle Street Pier, Brisbane City

- Saturday, March 20 (2pm-3pm) - Black Hops Brewery, East Brisbane

- Saturday, March 20 (2.45pm-3pm) - Market Organics (store only), 190 Enoggera Road, Newmarket

- Saturday, March 20 (between 4.10pm and 6.32pm) - Riverland, Brisbane City

- Saturday, March 20 (between 6.42pm and 7.31pm) - Viscosity, Fortitude Valley

- Saturday, March 20 (between 7.35pm and 9.32pm) - XCargo, Fortitude Valley

- Saturday, March 20 (9.20pm- 9.25pm) - Baskins-Robbins, 2/489 South Pine Road, Everton Park

Mamma's Italian waterfront restaurant at Redcliffe. Photo: Steve Pohlner

- Friday, March 19 (between 6.46pm and 6.47pm) - public toilet Gasworks Plaza, Newstead

- Friday, March 19 (between 12.10pm and 1.16pm) - Little Red Dumpling, Carseldine

- Friday, March 19 (between 1.10pm and 1.20pm) - Woolworths, Carseldine

- Friday, March 19 (between 5.10pm and 5.18pm) - Aldi, Bald Hills

- Friday, March 19 (between 5.30pm and 5.33pm) - Super Cheap Auto, Bald Hills

- Friday, March 19 (2.30pm-2.45pm) - TB's Wine and Beer, Rosalie

- Friday, March 19 (between 6.11am and 6.26am) - Lawnton Country Markets Bakery, Lawnton

- Friday, March 19 (between 11.20am and 11.50am) - Westfield, North Lakes

- Friday, March 19 (between 3.45pm and 5.29pm) - Newstead Brewing Co., Newstead

- Friday, March 19 (between 5.37pm and 6.35pm) - Reef Seafood & Sushi Brisbane, Newstead

- Friday, March 19 (10.00am to 10.15am) - Woolworths, Paddington

- Friday, March 19 (10.15am to 10.30am) - Bakers Delight, Paddington

- Friday, March 19 (between 6.35pm and 6.45pm) - The Standard Market Company, Gasworks Plaza, Newstead

- Thursday, March 18 (9.00am-9.20am) - Milton Fruit Bowl, Milton

- Thursday, March 18 (between 9.15am and 9.45am) - World Gym, Northlakes

- Thursday, March 18 (between 10am and 10.15am) - Basil and Vine, Burpengary

- Thursday, March 18 (between 3.15pm and 4.14pm) - Electric Chair Barber Shop, Everton Park

- Wednesday, March 17 (between 8am and 4.30pm) - Tafe, Southbank

- Wednesday, March 17 (between 1.39pm and 2.13pm) - Woolworths, Everton Park

- Tuesday, March 16 (between 8.30am and 8.50am) - Body Plus Physio, Caboolture

- Tuesday, March 16 (9.30am-10.00am) - Nextra Toowong Village, Toowong

- Tuesday, March 16 (between 12pm and 12.05pm) - Silky Oaks, Strathpine

- Tuesday, March 16 (between 12.30pm and 12.40pm) - Priceline Pharmacy, Albany Creek

- Tuesday, March 16 (between 1pm and 1.30pm) - Grill'd, Eatons Hill

- Tuesday, March 16 (2.30pm-2.45pm) - Meat at Billy's, Ashgrove

VENUES DEEMED 'HISTORICAL CASUAL CONTACTS'

If you have been to any of the below locations at the relevant times and have symptoms you should get tested immediately and then quarantine at home until you receive a negative result.

If you do not have COVID-19 symptoms, visit a GP next week to arrange a blood test for COVID-19 serology. Watch for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if you feel unwell

- Wednesday 10 March (between 1.15pm - 2.15pm) - Plus Fitness Everton Park

- Wednesday 10 March (between 2.30pm - 2.40pm) - Woolworths Everton Park

- Thursday 11 March (between 3.30pm - 5pm) - Plus Fitness Everton Park

- Friday 12 March (between 3.30pm - 5pm) - Plus Fitness Everton Park

- Saturday 13 March (between 4pm - 5pm) - Woolworths and Specsavers Brookside Shopping Centre Mitchelton

- Sunday 14 March (between 8.30am - 10am) - Plus Fitness Everton Park

- Monday 15 March (between 9am - 10.30am) - Plus Fitness Everton Park

- Tuesday 16 March (between 4.30pm - 5.30pm) - Plus Fitness Everton Park

- Wednesday 17 March (between 2.30pm - 3pm) - Woolworths Everton Park

- Wednesday 17 March (between 4.30pm - 5.15pm) - Studio Pilates Grange

GOLD COAST:

If you have been to any of the below locations at the relevant times you should get tested immediately even if you have no symptoms and then quarantine at home immediately until you receive a negative result.

- Monday March 29 - Rafiki Cafe in Mermaid Beach from 6:30am - 6:35am

- Sunday 28 March (6.15am-6.45am) - 52 Espresso, Nobby Beach

- Sunday 28 March (10am-10.30am) - LeanChef Kitchn, Surfers Paradise

- Sunday 28 March (10.27am-10.48am) - Stable Coffee Kitchen, Tugun

- Sunday 28 March (10.45am-11.30am) - HOTA Markets, Bundall

- Sunday 28 March (12.30pm-2pm) - Surf Life Saving Competition, Tugun Beach

- Sunday 28 March (1.45pm-5.20pm) - Epic Escape Room, Southport

- Sunday 28 March (2.35pm- 3.05pm) - Kirra Surf Shop 6/8 Creek Street, Coolangatta

- Sunday 28 March (3pm-4pm) Southport - Park Shopping Centre, Southport

- Sunday 28 March (3.14pm-3.35pm) - Woolworths, Southport Park

- Sunday 28 March (5.20pm-5.30pm) - Tugun Supermarket, Tugun

- Friday March 26: (between 1.40pm - 1.55pm) - Niche & Co Café, Tugun

- Friday March 26: (between 1.55pm - 2.10pm) - Chempro Chemist (staff only), Tugun

TOOWOOMBA:

Anyone who visited the following locations during the specified times must quarantine at home for 14 since attending those venues. Complete the contact tracing self-assessment via the Queensland Health website if you have not already been contacted by Queensland Health and then stay quarantined even if you get a negative test until 14 days have passed since you were last there. It can take 14 days before you may show symptoms or test positive.

- Friday March 26 (between 10.30am - 12pm) - Jamaica Blue Cafe, Middle Ridge

If you have been to any of the below locations at the relevant times you should get tested immediately even if you have no symptoms and then quarantine at home immediately until you receive a negative result.

- Friday March 26 (between 10.30am - 12.15pm) - The Ridge Shopping Centre, Middle Ridge

CENTRAL QUEENSLAND:

Anyone who has been to the below sites during the relevant times is being urged to quarantine immediately for 14 days since attending the venue - even if they get a negative COVID test result - and to complete Queensland Health's contract tracing assessment:

- Saturday, March 27 (between 7.33am and 8.20am) - Auckland House, 60 Flinders Parade, Gladstone Central

- Friday, March 26 (between 10.22am and 11.23am) - Spinnaker Park Cafe, 222 Alf O'Rourke Drive, Callemondah

- Friday, March 26 (between 7.23pm and 9.30pm) - Auckland House, 60 Flinders Parade, Gladstone Central

- Thursday, March 25 (2.35pm-2.45pm) - Miriam Vale Road Star Roadhouse (male toilet), Miriam Vale

If you have been to any of the below locations at the relevant times you should get tested immediately even if you have no symptoms and then quarantine at home immediately until you receive a negative result.

- Friday, March 26 (between 12.09pm and 12.33pm) - Coles, Stockland Gladstone, Gladstone Central

- Friday, March 26 (between 4.46pm and 5pm) - Stockland Gladstone, including BWS

MARYBOROUGH:

If you have been to any of the below locations at the relevant times you should get tested immediately even if you have no symptoms and then quarantine at home immediately until you receive a negative result.

- Thursday, March 25 (between 11.50am and 12.09pm) - Oliver's Real food, Maryborough West

BUNDABERG:

If you have been to any of the below locations at the relevant times you should get tested immediately even if you have no symptoms and then quarantine at home immediately until you receive a negative result.

- Thursday, March 25 (1.25pm-1.26pm) - Public Toilet (male) opposite Gin Gin Bakery, Gin Gin

- Thursday, March 25 (between 1.26pm and 1.33pm) - Gin Gin Bakery, 41 Mulgrave St, Gin Gin

BYRON BAY:

Anyone who has been to the below sites at the relevant times is being urged to get tested immediately and to quarantine until the results come back negative:

Close contact locations

- Sunday, March 28 (between 1.20pm and 2.20pm) - Henry Rous Tavern, River St, Ballina

- Sunday, March 28 (between 2.25pm and 2.35pm) - Ballina Golf and Sports Club, Jameson Ave, East Ballina

- Sunday, March 28 (between 8.45am and 10.30am) - The Farm Byron Bay, Byron Bay

- Sunday, March 28 (between 8.45am and 9.30am) - Three Blue Ducks, Ewingsdale

- Sunday, March 28 (between 4pm and 8.30pm) - Suffolk Beachfront Holiday Park - women's communal toilets, Suffolk Park

- Saturday, March 27 (between 11am and 12pm) - Betty's Burgers & Concrete Co

- Saturday, March 27 (between 11am and 12pm) - Mokha Cafe, Byron Bay

- Saturday, March 27 (between 4pm and 8.30pm) - Suffolk Beachfront Holiday Park - women's communal toilets, Suffolk Park

- Friday, March 26 (between 4pm and 8.30pm) - Suffolk Beachfront Holiday Park - women's communal toilets, Suffolk Park

- Friday, March 26 (between 7pm and 9pm) - Byron Beach Hotel, Byron Bay

Casual contact locations

- Saturday, March 27 (between 12.40pm and 12.45pm) - Boards in the Bay, Byron Bay

- Saturday, March 27 (between 1.05pm and 1.10pm) - Byron Bay Central Pharmacy

- Saturday, March 27 (between 1.15pm and 1.20pm) - Main Street Burger Bar, Byron Bay

- Saturday, March 27 (between 1.25pm and 1.30pm) - Surf, Dive & Ski, Byron Bay

- Saturday, March 27 (between 12pm and 12.30pm) - Ghanda Clothing, Byron Bay

- Saturday, March 27 (between 12.30pm and 12.40pm) - Black Sheep, Byron Bay

- Saturday, March 27 (between 12.40pm and 12.45pm) - Quicksilver Byron Bay

- Saturday, March 27 (between 12.25pm and 12.30pm) - Tiger Lily, Byron Bay

- Saturday, March 27 (between 7.30pm and 7.45pm) - Park Hotel Bottle Shop, Suffolk Park

- Saturday, March 27 (between 2.45pm and 3.15pm) - Suffolk Bakery, Suffolk Park

- Saturday, March 27 (between 10am-12pm) - Mokha Cafe, Byron Bay

The full list of venues since the start of the latest cluster can be found on the Qld Health website here.