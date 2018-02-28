New coach promises potent Cobras offence

ADDED BITE: Eastern Cobras' incoming A-grade coach John Leota (right) and vice-captain Junior Muliaga are promising a structured and efficient game plan this season.

THEY may have a different name and sport different colours, but incoming Eastern Cobras coach John Leota is still passionate about delivering a premiership to his former Redbank Plains club.

Following a sixth-place finish in their debut season in the Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade competition, Leota plans to bring a strong structural approach to the Redbank/Springfield combined club in 2018.

"I don't have the (coaching) flair that the Jets do - what the Walker brothers do, that's not me," Leota said.

"For me, everything goes to plan. In defence and attack, we will always have a plan for every single play. I'm more of structured kind of coach.

"It's about laying a platform, knowing our set plays and sticking to our patterns."

Leota returns to the club seeking to rectify unfinished business, after a strong Redbank Plains Bears outfit failed capitalise on their promising 2005-06 seasons.

"I went to Goodna and won a premiership there, and then came back trying to help the club rebuild in 2005-06," he said.

"We played really well up to the finals back then, but unfortunately couldn't go all the way. We had a very good squad.

"The goal for any player is to win the grand final. I've tasted grand final victory as a player, and now I want to taste it in my rookie year as an A-grade coach.

"I want to share that feeling with the players. I've been drilling it into them we can go into the history books as the club's first-ever A-Grade grand finalists."

The new Cobras coach said it was difficult to know how his squad stacked up to the rest of the competition before a single competitive outing, but he did say opposing defences would have their work cut out for them.

"Our attack looks promising, I think we'll have the best attack in the comp," Leota said.

"We still need to work hard on our fitness, but that will come along as the season goes. It's hard to tell where you're truly at until three or four weeks down the track, but we're looking good."

It is a bold proclamation from Leota, who admits he does not know how the rest of the competition is shaping ahead of Saturday's opening round of matches.

But with the cattle he has at his disposal, Leota is not concerned.

"All I can worry about is what's happening in my own back yard, not what's happening at other clubs," Leota said.

"We've got some old, wise heads playing this year. Farran Wilett will lead the boys as captain, and Junior Muliaga is my vice captain. They've been around the game for years and will be important for us."

But it is the halves pairing of Tino Vaasa and Jacob Clavell that had Leota speaking with a sparkle in his eye.

"Tino has played at a high level previously, and he'll be looking out for another half who nobody knows yet, but hopefully will know by the end of the season," Leota said.

"Jacob is a tough competitor, I coached him a few years ago. In my eyes he'll be the best half running around the comp."

Cobras begin their campaign against Brothers at North Ipswich Reserve on Saturday.