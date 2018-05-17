'Food, clothes, blankets': Winter appeal to help homeless

Steven Purcell, Helen Youngberry, Tracey Caruana and Steve Hodgson are joining forces to help Goodna Street Life

THERE'S an easy way you can help the homeless this winter.

McGrath Springfield has launched a Help the Homeless Appeal to support Goodna Street Life Helping Hands Centre and are asking for people to donate food and sanitary items as well as warm clothes and blankets.

Principal Steve Hodgson said he wanted to help after learning about the Goodna Street Life vending machines.

In March the Goodna Street Life op-shop installed a 24 hour vending machine providing food and sanitary items for just 10 cents to those in need.

"A lot of people wouldn't know there's homeless people in our community," Mr Hodgson said.

"Some are just trying to get a roof over their head every night.

"We did a book drive and it went well we got over 700 books so we thought we could do a food drive for vending machine and cold weather items.

"Each and everyday our role as real estate agents is to find a home for people, whether that's one to buy or one to rent but we also understand for a variety of reasons many in our community don't have that luxury.

"That's why as we head towards the cooler months, the team at McGrath Springfield will be collecting food items, warm clothes and accessories to help those within the region who need it to the most.

"Items can be dropped off at our office until Friday June 8. We thank you in advance for your generosity and much needed support in this appeal."

There are plans to install more vending machines if successful. The Goodna Street Life op-shop is located at 29 Queen Street, Goodna.

Vending machine friendly items: