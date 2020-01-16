Velocity Bettina crowns Corporate Dollars victor

GREYHOUND RACING: Velocity Bettina’s reputation continues to grow at Ipswich for local trainer Kev Ellis, the Ipswich Futurity champ adding the Corporate Dollars title to her resume running over the top of them from well back in the field.

The bitch narrowly avoided trouble early when Alpha Styx shot across the face of the field from box one, but once she settled fourth on the rail out of the straight her motor kicked in as she gunned down Tony Brett’s Valentino Fox in 30.57 for a nice $8,400 winner’s purse.

Ellis is looking to capitalise on Velocity Bettina’s good form testing her in Group Three company in the Inaugural Group Three Gold Sands heats on January 16.

She jumps from box two in race eight on the card and will look to maintain her one from one record at the track and trip, albeit against a far stronger field. Each dog in the final carried the hopes of a local sponsor with the victor to receive naming right on the winning post for a year.

Fittingly Velocity Bettina represented The Greg Sternberg Vet Surgeon, a sponsor that does so much for the wellness of animals. The business set to feature in winning post shots in around 150 meetings in the next year.

Blink and You’ll Miss Them in Dash for Cash

Saturday’s card also featured the Dash For Cash with the fastest dogs from the previous Wednesday’s heats doing battle over Queensland’s shortest sprint trip. The 288-metre journey has been a revelation at the club toward the back end of 2019 and early 2020, with nominations and fields both on an upward trend. Despite most local hopes in the field it was Casino trainer Terry Hickson’s Cougar Lady who dominated the series going into the final as the fastest qualifier in 16.89, before a dashing 16.76 saw the flyer comfortably take home the title.

Opposition Inferior to Infrared Lad

Canungra trainer Joanne Price took down a star-studded field in the Clem Jones Cup at Albion Park last Friday night adding the 600-metre event to a growing list of accomplishments.

The dog faced a tough draw in box five with recent Ipswich 630 metre winner Scanlon drawn outside him and keen to crash to the fence and odds on favourite Red Rock in box one, a full brother to Gold Bullion winner and track record holder Sennachie, it looked a tall task.

True to his racing style ‘Lad’ was undaunted bustling his way to the front off the corner start and safely holding Red Rock at bay in a sub thirty-five second scamper.

The dog will go into this week’s Group Three Golden Sands heats as one of the favoured runners but will again have to overcome a middle draw (4) in heat one.

Litter sister Ash Star who has been brilliant since returning from Victoria lines up in box five in heat two giving Price a strong hand in the inaugural Group Three.

Flow on Effect for Johnstone

Harrisville trainer Darren Johnstone scored an emotional win in race one last Thursday with Stitched Up Flo finally getting to the track after multiple career threatening injuries, going on to win her first start over the 288 metres.

Johnstone said they nearly lost her at just twelve months when a deep laceration slightly missed her organs.

A week after being given a clean bill of health the pup then encountered a metacarpal issue which took months to fix before a free run at home turned into a hip dislocation. Veterinarians were unsure if she would ever make it back from her final setback, but remarkably she made a full recovery and at just over two years of age is one win from one start.

The good vibes continued for Johnstone on Saturday when Truthiness scored his first victory over the 520 metres at Ipswich to continue a positive start to his young career. The My Bro Fabio/Steel Rose product was coming off the back of an Albion Park 520 metre win and kept the ball rolling pinging the lids leading all the way in 30.81. At only 22 months and two 520 metre victories under his belt the dog looks a strong prospect moving forward.

Young Star tackles the 630 Trip

Emmaville Star shines bright over this Saturday night’s race five over the 630 metres, the bitch benefiting from a huge class drop after finishing sixth behind Group stars True Detective, Boom Down and Just Terms in the Gold Cup over the 710 metres at Albion Park last week.

The young stayer overcome a nine-month injury layoff earlier in the year to give Zammit just enough time to tune her up to qualify for the listed final finishing third in her heat. At two-and- a-half-years-old with just ten starts under her belt the only way is up and if she lands anywhere near the lead on Saturday has a massive class advantage on her rivals.