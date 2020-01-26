Menu
Vehicles in flames, man critical after crash

by Shiloh Payne
26th Jan 2020 6:47 PM
A SERIOUS traffic crash near Redcliffe has left two vehicles in flames and a man fighting for his life on Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics were called to Brighton about 4.18pm following a car and motorbike collision on the Houghton Hwy, just before the bridge.

The car and motorbike were well involved in flames when emergency services arrived at the scene.

The motorcycle driver, a man aged in his 20s, is in a critical condition, with serious head injuries. He has been taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

Traffic restrictions were put in place to allow emergency services access to the scene, with

police advising commuters to avoid the area.

crash editors picks injuries

