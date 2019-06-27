Menu
Ambulances at the Rockhampton hospital.
Vehicle vs bicycle: woman in hospital following crash

Aden Stokes
by
27th Jun 2019 7:39 AM
A WOMAN has been transported to hospital after a vehicle and bicycle collided in Gracemere earlier this morning.

At 5.26am, emergency services were called to Lucas and Justin Sts, Gracemere, following reports of a vehicle and bicycle crash.

Police, firies and paramedics were all on scene.

A woman in her 40's was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with a shoulder injury and spinal precautions.

A police media spokesperson could not confirm whether the woman was the cyclist.

