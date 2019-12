A VEHICLE crashed through the front of a Riverview home late last night.

Initial reports suggest an 80-year-old man drove his vehicle through the front of the Mitchell St property.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed they attended an incident about 8.30pm last night.

"We did attend a vehicle which had gone into a house which went into a house at 8.33pm we assessed one patient, no injuries and didn't require any transport," she said.