Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Leichhardt man has been arrested over several crimes in Karana Downs.
A Leichhardt man has been arrested over several crimes in Karana Downs. MaxPixel
Crime

Vehicle theft and fraud in Karana Downs

Navarone Farrell
by
6th Mar 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LEICHHARDT man has been charged with unlawful entry and theft of a vehicle from Karana Downs early Monday morning.

Police will allege the 30-year-old man entered a vehicle in Wandoo Court before using stolen bank cards at a number of businesses around Ipswich.

The man was charged with unlawful entry, receiving tainted property and five counts of fraud and will face Ipswich Magistrates Court on March 19.

Police have also appealed for crucial assistance from residents registered with the Community Camera Alliance.

community camera alliance fraud karana downs leichhardt queensland police theft
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Anti-incinerator protest to take over CBD this weekend

    premium_icon Anti-incinerator protest to take over CBD this weekend

    Environment IPSWICH residents will unite in a public rally against a proposed incinerator this weekend.

    • 6th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
    WATCH: Teenage boy rescues man from burning house

    WATCH: Teenage boy rescues man from burning house

    News A blaze engulfed a North Ipswich home last night.

    Substantial development site for sale

    premium_icon Substantial development site for sale

    News The site provides excellent exposure

    • 6th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
    Fears odour busters will leave city without stopping stench

    premium_icon Fears odour busters will leave city without stopping stench

    Environment The taskforce has been criss-crossing smelly suburbs since July