Vehicle theft and fraud in Karana Downs

A Leichhardt man has been arrested over several crimes in Karana Downs. MaxPixel

A LEICHHARDT man has been charged with unlawful entry and theft of a vehicle from Karana Downs early Monday morning.

Police will allege the 30-year-old man entered a vehicle in Wandoo Court before using stolen bank cards at a number of businesses around Ipswich.

The man was charged with unlawful entry, receiving tainted property and five counts of fraud and will face Ipswich Magistrates Court on March 19.

Police have also appealed for crucial assistance from residents registered with the Community Camera Alliance.