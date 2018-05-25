Menu
Detectives have seized a yellow 2010 Holden Commodore SS sedan in relation to the disappearance of Sam Price-Purcell.
News

Vehicle seized in relation to suspected murder

25th May 2018 9:18 AM | Updated: 9:18 AM

A VEHICLE has been seized in connection with the disappearance and suspected murder of Sam Price-Purcell and is being forensically tested in Toowoomba. 

Mr Price-Purcell, 28, was last seen in the Mitchelton area on February 16, 2015. At the time of the sighting he was getting into a bright yellow 2010 Holden Commodore SS sedan.

It is believed he then travelled to the Toowoomba area and has not been seen since.

On May 24, detectives investigating Mr Price-Purcell's disappearance executed a crime scene warrant. It resulted in a yellow 2010 Holden Commodore SS sedan being seized and subject of forensic testing at Toowoomba Police Station.

Sam Robert Price-Purcell disappeared on February 16, 2015.
Scientific examinations of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of forensic samples which have been submitted for further analysis.

Homicide Investigation Unit Detective Inspector Damien Hansen said it was believed the vehicle was used by a number of people connected to Mr Price-Purcell's murder and its current owner had no involvement or links to the investigation.

"We are firmly of the belief that this vehicle is linked to the murder of Mr Price-Purcell and we are encouraged by the preliminary results of forensic testing carried out yesterday," Det Insp Hansen said.

"The investigation continues to progress and I'm confident of a successful resolution in the near future.

Detectives have seized a yellow 2010 Holden Commodore SS sedan in relation to the disappearance of Sam Price-Purcell.
"We would again like to take the opportunity to thank those persons who have already come forward with information and would certainly encourage anyone else with information to come forward. Specifically, we would like to appeal to anyone who may have been associated with the murder to come forward."

Detectives had previously executed search warrants at a Helidon property on May 10 and at Leyburn in March.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

