Three people were hospitalised overnight following multiple traffic crashes at Goodna.
Vehicle rollover lands two in hospital overnight

kaitlyn smith
15th May 2021 8:30 AM
THREE people have been hospitalised overnight following two unrelated traffic crashes at Goodna.

Paramedics first attended a two-vehicle collision at the corner of Alice St and Church St about 9pm on Friday evening.

The force of the impact reportedly caused one of the vehicles to overturn, though no entrapments were reported.

Two adult patients were taken to Ipswich Hospital suffering minor injuries.

Meanwhile, a man in his 20s was injured during a pre-dawn incident on Saturday morning.

Paramedics were called to Bertha St about 3.45am following a single-vehicle collision.

It is understood the man lost control of the vehicle before crashing into a nearby fence.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

