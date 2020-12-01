Emergency crews on scene of vehicle rollover; Laidley North

Paramedics are assessing six people following a vehicle rollover at Laidley North

UPDATE 2.40pm

Paramedics assessed six patients at a single vehicle rollover this afternoon at Laidley North.

Two adults and four children were transported to Ipswich Hospital.

A QAS spokesperson said they all suffered from minor injuries.

EARLIER:

A four-wheel-drive has rolled at Laidley North.

At 1.00pm on Tuesday emergency services were called to a single vehicle on Old Laidley Forest Hill Road.

A Queensland ambulance spokesperson said paramedics were assessing six people, believed to be two adults and four children for minor injuries.

Four ambulances are on the scene and are expected to transfer all six patients to Ipswich Hospital.

More details to come as they are available.