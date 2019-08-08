Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service crest. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Vehicle roll on rural road leaves woman injured

Ashley Pillhofer
8th Aug 2019 7:21 AM
A WOMAN was taken to hospital last night after the car she was travelling in rolled in Alligator Creek last night.

The female patient, in her 40s, sustained chest and arm injuries according to information provided by the Queensland Ambulance Service.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the single vehicle rollover was reported about 8.30pm near the intersection of Eversleigh Road and Gumnut Drive.

The woman was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

No further information was provided

