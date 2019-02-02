Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in which a car has plunged into a river.
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in which a car has plunged into a river. Contributed
Breaking

Vehicle plunges into river in terrifying morning crash

Bill Hoffman
by
2nd Feb 2019 9:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VEHICLE has plunged into the Caboolture River at Caboolture this morning with police and ambulance at the scene.

The accident happened on Esme Avenue behind the Caboolture Police Station and under the railway underpass at around 7.30am.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported two people had been retrieved from the vehicle and were in a stable condition.

A police spokesperson said the occupants had been transported to hospital.

Meanwhile paramedics attended a single-vehicle rollover on Maleny Kenilworth Road at 6.38pm last night. An adult male with minor injuries was transported in a stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

ambulance caboolture crash police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'You're all cowards': Bashed, chucked in boot, stripped

    premium_icon 'You're all cowards': Bashed, chucked in boot, stripped

    News Ambushed: Three eligible for parole immediately after repugnant crimes

    Couple seek tradies, bank deal after $170K loss to builder

    premium_icon Couple seek tradies, bank deal after $170K loss to builder

    News The builder was put into liquidation in January

    Driver's dangerous 'zig-zagging' sees police abandon chase

    premium_icon Driver's dangerous 'zig-zagging' sees police abandon chase

    Crime The car was being driven aggressively, tail-gating, speeding

    10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

    10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

    Entertainment What's on in the city and surrounding areas on Saturday and Sunday