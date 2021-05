A man escaped uninjured after his vehicle overturned at Rosewood. Photo: Zizi Averill. Generic

A man escaped uninjured after his vehicle overturned at Rosewood. Photo: Zizi Averill. Generic

A man has managed a lucky escape after his vehicle overturned at Rosewood on Monday morning.

The single-vehicle incident took place on Berlin St about 7am.

Police and paramedics attended the scene as onlookers from nearby properties reportedly gathered.

It is understood the man was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said he suffered no obvious injuries.

He declined transport to hospital.