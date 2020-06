A woman is being assessed for injuries following a two-vehicle crash.

A four-wheel-drive has crashed into a guard rail on the Logan Motorway following a collision with a truck this afternoon.

Emergency services received reports of the incident about 12.30pm and are currently at the scene while a female patient is assessed for injuries.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the crash is affecting traffic in the westbound direction near the Stapylton Rd exit and officers were currently assisting.

More to come.