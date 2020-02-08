Menu
Scenes from a one vehicle crash along the Burnett Hwy, a few kilometres outside Gayndah. Picture: Sam Turner.
Breaking

Car totalled on Burnett Hwy after hitting guard rail at speed

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
7th Feb 2020 3:37 PM
A P-PLATER is lucky to be alive after mounting a guard rail at 100km/h along the Burnett Hwy today.

Police were called at approximately 11.45am to a single vehicle crash where a 4WD ute nearly flipped after colliding with a metal guard rail.

 

The incident took place a few kilometres outside of Gayndah, on the way to Ban Ban Springs.

Gayndah Senior Constable Brian Nugent said the driver's airbags had saved his life.

 

"He was driving towards Nanango/Wondai way, travelling in a group of vehicles," Sen-Constable Nugent said.

"The driver then said he was distracted, hitting the guard rail, and it's knocked him around to the way he is facing now."

The impact of the crash forced the 4WD ute to do a complete 180° turn, causing the vehicle to face towards Gayndah.

 

After assessing the level of damage to the guard rail and vehicle, Sen-Constable Nugent said it indicated he was going at least 100km/h.

"Both airbags have then deployed.

"He's very lucky."

The driver was not hospitalised, but instead took off with the other vehicles he was driving with.

A tow truck then attended the scene, pulling the wreckage off the side of the road.

Sen-Constable Nugent concluded that the driver would subsequently be receiving an infringement notice in the mail for driving without due care and attention.

