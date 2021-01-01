Menu
A vehicle crashed into a North Ipswich property on New Year’s Day. Pic: file photo
Vehicle crashes into North Ipswich property

kaitlyn smith
1st Jan 2021 2:24 PM
A VEHICLE has this afternoon crashed into a property at North Ipswich.

The driver reportedly lost control on Downs Rd, veering into the frontyard of a nearby home.

The frightening incident occurred around 12.53pm Friday afternoon.

Fortunately, two occupants travelling in the vehicle escaped unharmed.

It is unknown if people were inside the home at the time of the incident.

It is also unclear whether any damage was caused to the property.

Both paramedics and police attended the scene.

No injuries were reported.

