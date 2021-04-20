Vehicle crashes down embankment on major hwy

Paramedics attend a single-vehicle crash at Chuwar on Tuesday.

Two people have managed a lucky escape after their vehicle crashed down the embankment of a major highway at Chuwar.

The single-vehicle incident occurred on the Warrego Hwy just before 11.15am on Tuesday.

It is understood the driver lost control of the vehicle before veering off the road.

Multiple emergency crews, including police and firefighters, attended the incident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics assessed the pair at the scene.

Neither of them required transport to hospital.

Minor traffic delays occurred as result.