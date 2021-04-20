Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics attend a single-vehicle crash at Chuwar on Tuesday.
Paramedics attend a single-vehicle crash at Chuwar on Tuesday.
Breaking

Vehicle crashes down embankment on major hwy

kaitlyn smith
20th Apr 2021 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two people have managed a lucky escape after their vehicle crashed down the embankment of a major highway at Chuwar.

The single-vehicle incident occurred on the Warrego Hwy just before 11.15am on Tuesday.

It is understood the driver lost control of the vehicle before veering off the road.

Multiple emergency crews, including police and firefighters, attended the incident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics assessed the pair at the scene.

Neither of them required transport to hospital.

Minor traffic delays occurred as result.

car down embankment chuwar crash warrego hwy
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BANG: Ipswich neighbourhood shaken by ‘gunshots’

        Premium Content BANG: Ipswich neighbourhood shaken by ‘gunshots’

        News ‘I know they weren’t fireworks – they definitely had that after-crack like a firearm has’

        Undie-clad bloke’s manhole rescue stops traffic

        Premium Content Undie-clad bloke’s manhole rescue stops traffic

        News Ipswich man found in manhole amid search for missing dog

        MP backs Royal Commission into veteran suicide

        Premium Content MP backs Royal Commission into veteran suicide

        News More veterans have died from suicide than in combat since the war in Afghanistan...

        Premier’s vow as AFL backs Gabba’s $1bn Olympic upgrade

        Premium Content Premier’s vow as AFL backs Gabba’s $1bn Olympic upgrade

        Sport Gabba to get $1bn Olympic-sized transformation