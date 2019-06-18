Veggies hit the runway as farmers enter fashion industry

Event coordinator Genevieve Windley is pictured with Chloe Rowe and Kate Russell of Brisbane-based fashion label Jericho Road Clothing.

Event coordinator Genevieve Windley is pictured with Chloe Rowe and Kate Russell of Brisbane-based fashion label Jericho Road Clothing. Sarah Marshall

A CARROT paddock out in the countryside isn't normally where you would find models strutting down a runway, but that's exactly what happens when farmers enter the fashion world.

In a unique collaboration, Kalbar's Kalfresh Vegetables teamed up with Brisbane designer label, Jericho Road Clothing, to produce The Vegetable Edit, a food-inspired fashion collection featuring dresses, shirts, hats and earrings.

The clothes were launched at a fashions in the field event known as Carrot Couture, which is part of the Scenic Rim's Eat Local Week festivities.

Veggie enthusiast Gen Windley helped plant the seed for the partnership, and was thrilled to see it succeed.

"At Kalfresh we like to think outside the square when it comes to connecting with the people who buy, cook and eat our vegetables," she said.

"This is fashion for those moments when eating your vegetables just isn't enough."

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Vegetable Edit was imagined by sisters Kate Russell and Chloe Rowe. They said they were excited to work on a vegetable-inspired fashion range with a farming business.

"We started following Gen on Instagram and saw her photos of the veggie crops. We started chatting on Insta and here we are," the sisters said.

"The opportunity to promote eating local produce is totally aligned with our ethos.

"Supporting Aussie farmers is hugely important for us.

"We just love what the whole Eat Local Week event is about, helping people know where their vegetables come from."

The event, which was held on the weekend, was a huge success, with the event selling out.

To view more clothes from the line, search Jericho Road Clothing online.