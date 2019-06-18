Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Event coordinator Genevieve Windley is pictured with Chloe Rowe and Kate Russell of Brisbane-based fashion label Jericho Road Clothing.
Event coordinator Genevieve Windley is pictured with Chloe Rowe and Kate Russell of Brisbane-based fashion label Jericho Road Clothing. Sarah Marshall
News

Veggies hit the runway as farmers enter fashion industry

Ashleigh Howarth
by
18th Jun 2019 2:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CARROT paddock out in the countryside isn't normally where you would find models strutting down a runway, but that's exactly what happens when farmers enter the fashion world.

In a unique collaboration, Kalbar's Kalfresh Vegetables teamed up with Brisbane designer label, Jericho Road Clothing, to produce The Vegetable Edit, a food-inspired fashion collection featuring dresses, shirts, hats and earrings.

The clothes were launched at a fashions in the field event known as Carrot Couture, which is part of the Scenic Rim's Eat Local Week festivities.

Veggie enthusiast Gen Windley helped plant the seed for the partnership, and was thrilled to see it succeed.

"At Kalfresh we like to think outside the square when it comes to connecting with the people who buy, cook and eat our vegetables," she said.

"This is fashion for those moments when eating your vegetables just isn't enough."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The Vegetable Edit was imagined by sisters Kate Russell and Chloe Rowe. They said they were excited to work on a vegetable-inspired fashion range with a farming business.

"We started following Gen on Instagram and saw her photos of the veggie crops. We started chatting on Insta and here we are," the sisters said.

"The opportunity to promote eating local produce is totally aligned with our ethos.

"Supporting Aussie farmers is hugely important for us.

"We just love what the whole Eat Local Week event is about, helping people know where their vegetables come from."

The event, which was held on the weekend, was a huge success, with the event selling out.

To view more clothes from the line, search Jericho Road Clothing online.

More Stories

eat local week kalbar kalfresh
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Seven galleries from the Ipswich Cup 2019

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Seven galleries from the Ipswich Cup 2019

    Fashion & Beauty Chances are if one of our photographers took your picture it's in one of these 350 photos.

    • 18th Jun 2019 1:30 PM
    Mum of six robs bank, crashes stolen car in police chase

    premium_icon Mum of six robs bank, crashes stolen car in police chase

    News Ipswich woman threatens 77-year-old with knife before stealing car

    Rapist's odd excuse for attack on vulnerable sleeping woman

    premium_icon Rapist's odd excuse for attack on vulnerable sleeping woman

    Crime Rapist Clayton Noel Miller had some interesting excuses for attack

    • 18th Jun 2019 2:29 PM
    Worker 'critical but stable' after horrific farm accident

    premium_icon Worker 'critical but stable' after horrific farm accident

    News Lifesaving first-aid applied at scene of horrific workplace accident