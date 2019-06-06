Veggie-inspired clothes line takes fashion to the field

ON SHOW: Kalfresh Vegetables has partnered with design duo, Jericho Road Clothing, to present a veggie-inspired clothing range. Rachel Dowse poses.

ON SHOW: Kalfresh Vegetables has partnered with design duo, Jericho Road Clothing, to present a veggie-inspired clothing range. Rachel Dowse poses. David Kelly

HIGH-END fashion and farming are not the most natural of pairs but that will all change this month.

Kalfresh Vegetables have partnered with Brisbane design duo, Jericho Road Clothing, to present 'Carrot Couture' ahead of Scenic Rim Eat Local Week.

The veggie-inspired collection will be paraded in a Kalbar carrot paddock at an exclusive event on Saturday, June 15.

Work clothes will be swapped for threads from the colourful collection - dubbed The Vegetable Edit.

Veggie 'fanatic' and farmer's wife Gen Windley approached Jericho Road designers and sisters Chloe Rowe and Kate Russell to ask if they would consider producing a print inspired by produce.

"It's well accepted that we are all rather crazy for carrots and vegetables and each year we look for a way to incorporate them into a new aspect of people's lives," Mrs Windley said.

"This is fashion for those moments when eating your vegetables just isn't enough."

Designers Chloe and Kate were raised on a farm on Jericho Rd near Blackall in Queensland.

They started following Gen on Instagram and got in contact after seeing photos of the veggies crops.

The sisters said the opportunity to promote eating local produce aligned with their ethos, having grown up on a cattle property.

The Carrot Couture range will be unveiled at an exclusive event on June 15, ahead of Scenic Rim Eat Local Week, which plates up from June 29.

The limited-edition collection will be modelled on the farm, between rows of crops.

Guests will enjoy the fashion, food and drinks.

Mrs Windley hoped the fashion collaboration would help Australian shoppers understand more about the people who grow their food and where they do this.

"At Kalfresh we like to think outside the square when it comes to connecting with the people who buy, cook and eat our vegetables," she said.

"We try to do this in unique, fun and unexpected ways, such as beer, bread and now fashion."

Scenic Rim chef Kate Raymont will showcase the local produce at the launch event in her gourmet nibbles, with a healthy dose of veggies.

The collection will be available to purchase at the launch, as well as at Kalfresh's annual Carrot Day on June 29, and from the Winter Harvest Festival on Saturday July 7.

Click here for more information on the event and to buy tickets.