Lifestyle

Vegemite flavoured icy poles? It's a thing

Vegemite Icy Pop recipes have been launched.
Matty Holdsworth
by

LOVE Vegemite? Love ice blocks?

Just in time to escape the summer heatwaves that scorch Queensland, Vegemite Australia has released a range of recipes.

Recipes for Vegemite ice cream pops, Halloween popcorn, breakfast pizzas, filo fingers, BLTs and more are now available.

Given its unique quintessential Australian taste, what better way to cool off in the shade over the Christmas holidays.

Not everyone was enthusiastic about the salty spread taking on a dessert snack identity. 

They were joined by even more on Twitter: 

And: 

Thankfully for happy little vegemites everywhere, plenty of others came to the defence of the new creation. 

And: 

The total time to whip up these taste snacks is just 20 minutes for eight servings.

HOW TO MAKE VEGEMITE ICE CREAM POPS (courtesy of Vegemite): 

INGEDIENTS:

  • 2/3 cup caster sugar
  • ½ cup cocoa
  • ¼ cup honey
  • two tablespoons Vegemite
  • three teaspoons cornflour
  • one teaspoon vanilla
  • one cup milk
  • one cup thickened cream, whipped

METHOD:

  • Combine in a saucepan the sugar, cocoa, honey, Vegemite, corn flour and milk.
  • Whisk over a medium heat until the mixture is smooth, bring to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer gently until slightly thickened and custard like.
  • Remove from the heat, pour into a heat proof bowl and chill.
  • Fold the whipped cream through the chilled custard mixture then pour into popsicle moulds. Freeze until firm.

