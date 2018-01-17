Menu
Vegans ‘vandalising’ meat with disturbing stickers

Vegans are
Vegans are "vandalising" meat on sale in supermarkets by putting stickers containing pro-vegan anti meat messages on the packaging in the fridges. Picture: FacebookSource:Facebook

VEGAN activists have struck out at meat eaters by plastering meat products being sold in supermarkets with disturbing stickers warning against animal consumption.

The Daily Telegraph found that the people behind the war on meat campaign were members of vegan and animal rights group Anonymous for the Voiceless.

Products in both Coles and Woolworths were targeted, with confronting stickers resembling cigarette warning labels stuck front and centre on numerous items.

Online posts show photos of gangrenous feet captioned with "meat consumption causes diabetes" and "meat consumption causes heart disease" plastered over packets of steaks and sausages.

Some stores were so concerned by the covert attacks that they called the police.

One of the men responsible for making stickers Kaj McBeth denied placing them in supermarkets but said he didn't believe he was doing anything wrong.

"The way I look at it, I am not doing anything illegal. Whether people want to stick them in places is up to them, I am happy to facilitate that choice if you choose to make it," Mr McBeth told The Daily Telegraph.

-With Christopher Harris, read more.

Topics:  activism animal rights vandalism vegan

News Corp Australia
