Vegans plan for ‘biggest’ action ‘the world has ever seen’

The protest at a Millmerran facility was live streamed to Facebook (still from video).

The protest at a Millmerran facility was live streamed to Facebook (still from video).

FEAR of another vegan invasion on a Darling Downs farm is escalating, with activists discussing an event for the biggest animal rights action "the world has ever seen" on social media.

In the events section of the Dominion: Documentary Facebook page, a meet up is scheduled for April 8 - the anniversary of the film's release.

On the Brisbane event's page, the organisers tell participants to "make sure your fuel tanks are full and car pool to the meeting spot".

"We will share the exact meeting spot and more details closer the time (sic) to avoid the plans being sabotaged," the page states.

"We hope that you can join us to make this the biggest animal rights direct action the world has ever seen."

The news comes off the back of last week's vegan attack on Lemontree feedlot and dairy at Millmerran, where more than 100 activists stormed a family farm.

The protest was live streamed and farm owner David McNamee could be heard telling the activists to leave his property.

Eventually he walked with the group, who were dressed in white pants, black T-shirts and face masks, as they took photos and videos.

He told the Rural Weekly "they were yelling abuse" and "the most profound profanities you've ever heard".

The event planned for April 8 stresses for participants to keep details private.

"We ask that you respect this by not asking details about the plans on the day and also not speculating what might be planned," it states.

"It's important to not communicate about any plans, known or speculative on any form of electronic communication."

The page also states the "action" would be completely nonviolent.

There are events also planned in Sydney, Melbourne and Hobart.

"Under no circumstances will violence or retaliation from our side be acceptable," it states.

"We hope that together we can show that the future of the world is a compassionate one that excludes the exploitation of others."

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed police were aware of "planned protest activity".

"The QPS respects the rights of people to protest lawfully and peacefully in Queensland, however, also acknowledges the rights of landholders and business operators," he said.

"If a property owner has any concerns or should any unauthorised person attend their property, they are encouraged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Triple Zero (000) in an emergency."