Vegan chef on murder charges

Anthony Ross is accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife and their two children at a Phoenix apartment complex before getting into a Christmas Day shootout with officers.

A VEGAN chef, author and motivational speaker in the US has been charged with murdering his estranged wife and their two children on Christmas Day.

Anthony Milan Ross, 45, is said to have shot dead 38-year-old Iris Ross and their young children Nigel, 11, and Anora, 10 months.

He was also charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and assault against a police officer.

Police responding to a report of gunfire arrived at a units in Phoenix, Arizona to find Ms Ross's body outside. They later found the bodies of the children's inside, where their father had barricaded himself.

Sergeant Jonathan Howard said police tried to talk to him when he was inside.

Several hours later, Mr Ross indicated he had killed the two children and began shooting at officers, authorities said.

After a brief gunfight, he was taken into custody.

Mr Ross was not hurt, Sgt Howard said. One officer was injured by shrapnel and taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Mr Ross is a vegan cook, author and motivational speaker who promotes a plant-based lifestyle using his middle name, Milan. He claims to have lost some 100kg in weight after cutting out meat and dairy products.

On Christmas Day, hours before the shooting, he posted a video filmed the day before, of him and his son singing Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.

Police had initially indicated Mr Ross no longer lived at the complex in Phoenix and was visiting the area for the holidays, but court documents listed the apartment address as his residence.

Officers did not give a motive for the shooting but are treating it as a domestic violence incident.

Mr Ross is due in court on Wednesday.

- Jon Sharman, The Independent