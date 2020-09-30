Vaping gear targeted in $30,000 smash and grab

Police have seized thousands of dollars in allegedly stolen vaping products after arresting an Ipswich man on Tuesday.

A MAN will face court today charged with breaking into multiple shops and stealing $30,000 worth of vaping products.

Ipswich District’s Property Team was called in after break-ins were reported at three shops on Brisbane Rd, Booval on Saturday, sometime between midday and 8pm.

Ipswich CIB Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Wayne Francis said police would allege the offender forced open louvres to gain access.

The man allegedly stole a large quantity of products from the vaping shop, only about half of which have been recovered.

Sen Sgt Francis said police would allege a quantity of the stolen items were found when police raided the 32-year-old accused’s Redbank home on Tuesday.

“We are appealing for anyone with further information on the outstanding property to come forward,” Sen Sgt Francis said.

“It is not a common thing for offenders to target vaping products.”

The man has been charged with 11 offences ranging from enter premises and steal to possession of dangerous drugs.

He is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.