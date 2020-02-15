Vanessa Bryant pays Valentine’s Day tribute to Kobe

Vanessa Bryant has used Valentine's Day to again express love for her late husband.

VANESSA Bryant has posted a heartfelt Valentine's Day tribute to her late husband, Kobe Bryant.

The video show an image of Kobe kissing Vanessa on the cheek as Lauryn Hill's Tell Him played over the top with the lyrics scrolling underneath.

"To my forever Valentine, I love you so much. Missing you so much on your favorite holiday. Te amo per sempre. Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven. Happy Valentine's Day, my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo," Vanessa captioned the video.

Friends of Vanessa were quick to shower the moving tribute with plenty of love with Khloe Kardashian posting: "I love you V! Your love will last forever and always".

Former WNBA superstar Swin Cash replied: "A forever love V! Sending you love & light".

Kobe, Gianna and seven others were killed when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, Califoria on January 27.

Vanessa has continued to post moving tributes to her husband and daughter.

On Saturday it was announced Kobe is a finalist to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Alongside Kobe will be fellow NBA legends Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett as well as

Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey, Rudy Tomjanovich, Barbara Stevens and Eddie Sutton.

"When the nominees for the Class of 2020 were announced in December, we knew this class had the potential of being one of the most historic of all time," said Jerry Colangelo, Chairman of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

"The untimely passing of Kobe Bryant has left us in a state of reflective mourning and we're proud to honour his legacy while also recognising seven other individuals who have meant so much to our game.

"We congratulate our finalists and those who have supported them on their journeys."

