A brand new home in Brassall was left trashed after unknown offenders climbed in through the property’s window.

Officers from the Karana Downs Police Station are urging residents to lock their cars and houses following a spate of property crime.

In one incident, offenders targeted a new house in Plew Court overnight on June 11.

Station Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Lee Fortune said suspects entered a window that had been left unlocked.

“There was damage caused inside the property – they’ve thrown paint around, there was writing on the walls, leaving taps on and causing general damage,” Snr Sgt Fortune said.

“It doesn’t look like anything was stolen.”

Snr Sgt Fortune said police were investigating several incidents that took place across North Ipswich, Brassall and Karalee.

Two cars parked in the driveway of a Brassall property were raided overnight on June 15, with unknown offenders nabbing personal items from within.

“The cars appeared to have been left unlocked,” Snr Sgt Fortune said.

Two houses appeared to have been targeted by criminals during the middle of the day.

The security door to a Cyprus St, North Ipswich, property was damaged in attempted burglary on June 11.

Offenders attempted to jimmy the door to the property sometime between 11-11.30am.

“A rear security door was tampered with and it looks like someone has attempted to jimmy it open but weren’t successful,” Snr Sgt Fortune said.

Karalee homeowners weren’t so lucky, after criminals broke into a Hideaway Place home.

Offenders forced their way into the house sometime between 12-1pm on June 15, damaging the place and stealing two bottles of alcohol.

They also stole audiovisual equipment and a gaming console.

“People don’t realise it doesn’t just happen in the night-time,” he said.

“A lot of daytime breaks happen.”

Police urge anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers or Policelink.

Originally published as Vandals trash brand new Ipswich house