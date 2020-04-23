Vandals target Lockyer Valley cattle farm equipment

DEVASTATED: Steph, Lydia and Elijah Gutt discovered their $15,000 excavator smashed up on their farm on Sunday morning. Photo: Contributed

DEVASTATED: Steph, Lydia and Elijah Gutt discovered their $15,000 excavator smashed up on their farm on Sunday morning. Photo: Contributed

PARKED by a dam on their 200-acre Lockyer Valley property, one farming family thought their excavator would be safe.

But on Sunday morning, when Steph Gutt and her family headed out to visit their Regency Downs farm, they discovered the $15,000 vehicle had been smashed up.

The cattle-producing family were left wondering what drove someone to do what they did.

“How could you do that to someone who’s just trying to make a living?” Steph said.

“It’s a cowardly act.”

Safely parked in the same spot for the past couple of months, the excavator appeared in perfect condition only a week before the family made the discovery.

The entire window will need to be replaced. PHOTO: Supplied.

“We went for a drive Sunday morning to go check on the farm down the back paddock and we noticed the window was all broken and smashed up,” Steph said.

When they looked closer, they spotted a piece of broken golf club.

“We could see the end of a golf club inside the excavator so they must have tried to pry the window open but it broke off inside,” she said.

Because nothing was stolen, Steph believes the act was vandalism, done simply to cause destruction.

“They could have stolen the fuel or something like that,” she said.

“I think they were just having some fun, mucking around.”

Repairing the damage won’t be cheap.

“The glass will need to be completely replaced,” Steph said.

“My husband has done a little bit of googling – it will cost about $600.”

The family is appealing for the person or people responsible to come forward and help pay for the repairs.

“We would love it if they came forward,” Steph said.

“It would be good if we could have some financial help covering the damage – or at least if they could own up to what they’ve done.”

The family have reported the incident to police.