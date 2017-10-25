Vandals strip charity's vehicle of tyres

LOW ACT: Ipswich YUPI Program's van being used for a project as part of Skilling Queenslanders for works, has been vandalised.

LOW ACT: Ipswich YUPI Program's van being used for a project as part of Skilling Queenslanders for works, has been vandalised.

THE leader of a community organisation has been left shaking his head in dismay after an essential vehicle was damaged by vandals.

Ipswich YUPI Program Inc has worked on the regeneration and repair of Bundamba Creek in the Ripley area, as part of the Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative.

The van was discovered with all four wheels and tyres removed.

YUPI is a not-for-profit organisation that works with Challenge Employment to help disadvantaged people in training, development and employment. The grim discovery, made last week, was reported to police.

YUPI CEO Richard Lindner labelled the incident "ugly”.

"I am astounded that these vandals have shown such disrespect to the community through this ugly incident. They know who we are and what we do,” Mr Lindner said.

"We are a not-for-profit, charitable organisation, that only exists to serve, and this incident has left a sour taste in our mouths. Fancy someone senselessly damaging property that is entirely used to help disadvantaged people. This disappoints me.

"I find it hard to find compassion for people who show this sort of disrespect.”