Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rubbish left inappropriately at the Ropeley unmanned dumping site in the Lockyer Valley. Photo: LVRC.
Rubbish left inappropriately at the Ropeley unmanned dumping site in the Lockyer Valley. Photo: LVRC.
News

Vandals force closure of two Lockyer council facilities

Ali Kuchel
22nd Oct 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

OUTSIDERS taking advantage of unmanned dumping sites in the Lockyer Valley have forced council to close the facilities permanently

From February 1 next year, unmanned dumping sites at Ropeley and Flagstone Creek will be closed after unprecedented amounts of litter and vandalism were left at the sites.

In a report discussed at the Lockyer Valley Regional Council meeting last week, it revealed people abusing the dumping privilege were not using the large bins provided.

Prior to transitioning to a kerbside collection and recycling program, the council had eight unmanned dumping sites across the Lockyer Valley.

In 2012, they made the call to reduce the operating numbers to three.

Councillor Janice Holstein was disappointed that actions from people living outside the Lockyer Valley were impacting locals.

“We need to understand though it’s not necessarily being abused by our residents. One in particular is being abused by people outside our region,” she said.

“Which means people in our community are paying extra for that, and I think that’s one of the reasons we are removing these, because people outside our region are abusing it.”

For the last two financial years, council has spent $83,485 on the two facilities.

Council agreed to close the Flagstone Creek and Ropeley facilities next year, and would monitor the sites for three to four months following the closure.

forest hill inland rail
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        INLAND RAIL: How the changes will impact Forest Hill town

        Premium Content INLAND RAIL: How the changes will impact Forest Hill town

        News FOREST Hill residents have raised concerns about a huge Inland Rail overpass, potentially cutting the town off. HERE’S THE LATEST:

        • 22nd Oct 2020 6:00 AM
        FUTURE LEADERS: 14 of Ipswich’s young leaders

        Premium Content FUTURE LEADERS: 14 of Ipswich’s young leaders

        News The QT asked Ipswich high school students what they want to achieve in the...

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Bad Girls Advice creator drove drunk with kids in car

        Premium Content Bad Girls Advice creator drove drunk with kids in car

        Crime Creator of Facebook group Bad Girls Advice caught drink-driving