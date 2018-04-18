Menu
Vandals cost council $20,000

18th Apr 2018 4:00 AM

THE Lockyer Valley Regional Council has spent close to $20,000 in the 2017/2018 financial year repairing vandalised infrastructure in the region's parks and gardens.

Council's Parks and Gardens Chair Janice Holstein said it was frustrating funds had to be put aside to counter wanton destruction, when it could be much better spent elsewhere.

"To say I'm angry at the ongoing lack of respect shown through blatant acts of vandalism throughout the Lockyer Valley is an understatement," Cr Holstein said.

"Vandalism occurs on community infrastructure right throughout the region and it comes at a significant cost to our ratepayers.

"Already this financial year, council has spent close to $20,000 repairing vandalised equipment."

Cr Holstein said any evidence would be immediately handed over to police.

"Over the past few years council has continued to install security cameras throughout our parks and gardens. Where there is video evidence, footage will be turned over to the police for their action," she said.

