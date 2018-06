A BUSY Ipswich intersection has been shut down following a crash that left a van flipped onto its side.

The two-vehicle incident was reported at the corner of Waghorn and Roderick streets about 2.20pm.

Despite the heavy impact, three patients who were later treated by paramedics were taken to Ipswich Hospital with only minor injuries, and all in a stable condition.

Police advise the intersection is completely blocked as a result of the crash.

