Crime

Van gutted by flames in early morning blaze

by Talisa Eley
1st Mar 2019 7:54 AM

POLICE are investigating what started a vehicle fire in a Gold Coast industrial overnight which completely destroyed a van.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Export Dr at Molendinar just before 3am on Friday, after reports of a vehicle fully alight.

The van had been parked on the street at the time, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

Crews made quick work of extinguishing the fire but the Toyota Hiace was completely destroyed by the flames.

Police are now looking into the fire this morning but said the vehicle had not been stolen.

The Gold Coast Bulletin understands the owner of the van will inspect the damage today.

The blaze comes less than a month after a separate industrial fire destroyed storage sheds in Molendinar, also breaking out in the early hours of the morning.

