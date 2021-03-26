Menu
Bill Gunn Dam, Lake Dyer, March 26, 2021. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel
Valves opened in to Lake Dyer first time in 13 months

Ali Kuchel
26th Mar 2021 1:22 PM
Diversion valves delivering water into Bill Gunn Dam – aka Lake Dyer – have been opened for the first time in 12 months.

With a small natural catchment area, the dam is filled by diverted flows from the Laidley Creek, which was made possible with this week’s heavy rainfall.

An Seqwater spokesperson said the diversion valves were opened on Tuesday, March 23, and were previously opened in February 2020.

“Bill Gunn Dam has increased slightly following the recent rain to 2.3 per cent (or 157 million litres,” the spokesperson said.

At full capacity, the dam can hold 6,947 million litres, and is an off-stream storage facility that provides irrigation water for the Central Lockyer scheme.

The lake has been closed to boating for about five years, and closed to paddle craft activities in 2019 due to low water levels.

The last time the dam was at full capacity was February 2013.

“Lake Dyer would need to be at least 12 per cent capacity before our team could consider reopening the lake to recreation,” the Seqwater spokesperson said.

“A safety assessment would be undertaken to determine any public safety risks.”

Seqwater has “taken action” to clear sediment from the lake during its dry spell.

“A cool burn was undertaken in the area in 2020 to remove debris and increase fire protection for surrounding properties last year,” the spokesperson said.

“When the dam fills, the regrowth will quickly die off and decay.”

