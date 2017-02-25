Value-for-money in asparagus and corn

WELL-PRICED Asparagus is value for money at the moment.

RECENT hot conditions have left a few kitchen favourites hard to find and expensive in the fresh produce aisles but there is still an abundance of other quality produce at reasonable prices.

Heat in the growing regions has left cauliflower, squash, lettuce and cucumbers hard to find making it among the most expensive seen for some months.

However, there are plenty of Asian vegetables, beetroot, brussels sprouts, cabbage, capsicum, carrot, celery, eggplant, fennel, leeks, parsnips, mushrooms, onions and pumpkin at great prices and eating well.

Potatoes and sweet potatoes have fallen to reasonable prices while asparagus and sweet corn are also value-for-money.

Expect to pay firm prices for beans, broccoli, snow peas and silverbeet, which have all climbed in value this week, along with firmly prices zucchini which has held its price for a few weeks.

In the salad aisle, tomatoes have been fluctuating in value and are falling from their expensive prices of last week but will still cost more than usual.

You will pay top dollar for avocados but more reasonable prices for mixed salad leaf, eshallots and all herbs. The best fruit buys are cheap limes, peaches, figs, watermelon and rockmelon, which are in season and delicious.

You can pick up bananas, strawberries, pineapples, nectarines, apricots and plums at reasonable prices with some end of season mangoes still on the shelves, also value-for-money.

There are two prices for apples this week, with new season gala tasting sensational and reasonable in price, while other varieties, such as end of season pink ladies, considered expensive.

Expect to pay firm prices for raspberries, blueberries, lemons, kiwifruit, pears, passionfruit and red pawpaw, with yellow pawpaw costing you much more for the same quality.

Valencia and navel oranges are firmly priced as more businesses compete for large bins in the Brisbane Produce Market to make fresh juice offerings.

Grapes are expensive.