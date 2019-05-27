Valuable tips for parents to encourage their kids

HOUSE RULES

THERE'S nothing more exciting for a child playing sport than having the important adults in their life cheering for them from the sidelines.

As adults we need to ensure that we are creating a positive environment and being good roles models for our kids.

Here's a few tips for good sideline behaviour:

Cheer and encourage good plays by both teams;

Thank the official, coach and other team after the game;

Accept decisions by officials;

Be enthusiastic, but don't scream instructions from the sideline;

Never use bad language;

Never ridicule or yell at a child for making a mistake.

For more resources on creating positive environments go to www.playbythe rules.net.au

Firebirds clinics

NETBALL Queensland school holiday netball clinics provide players with the opportunity to be coached by some of Netball Queensland's Community coaches.

Spend the day with members of the Firebirds training squad working on your netball skills and having fun.

Clinics are for ages 5-10, at a cost of $50 per person. This includes a free drink bottle.

The Ipswich Netball Association is hosting a clinic from 9am-noon on July 4.

For more information or to book your spot, visit www.qld.netball.com.au

Football program

THE Ipswich City Football Club is again running its Calves Kick Off Program for kids aged 3-5.

The Calves program promotes football-based exercise and activity for younger children of all abilities. It doesn't matter if you have never played before.

The program runs for 10 weeks and is a great way to get your child started in football.

The program starts tomorrow, with all sessions (5-5.45pm) at Sutton Park, Brassall. Cost is $80, which includes a ball, shirt and medallion.

For more information, visit www.ipswichcityfootball.org.au