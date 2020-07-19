Valuable Ipswich sporting information

GOLF

Sandy Gallop

Results July 18: 4BBB Stableford - 1st C. Elliot & J. Wheatley 49pts; 2nd R. Engund & E. Kaatz 46pts ocb; 3rd B. Fahey & M Robertson 46pts; 4th A. Hughes & D. Verrall (3506) 45pts ocb; 5th K. Mackney & T. Guthrie 45pts; 6th J. Grabbe & P. Grabbe 44pts ocb.

NTPS: 3rd J. Wheatley 122cm, 8th A. Doyle 69cm, 11th W. Follett 370cm, 18th G. Grabbe 28cm.

Approach: 2nd M. Muksin 104cm, 12th C. Packer 25cm.

Eagles: Dave Muir 6th. BRD: 41pts.

July 15: Stableford Medley.

Winners Division 1: 1st G. Cotter 40 pts; 2nd W. Hastie 39 pts; 3rd J. Etherden 38 pts ocb.

Winners Division 2: 1st R. Spelman 40 pts; 2nd D. Davie 37 pts; 3rd J. Taylor 35 pts ocb.

NTP: 8th W. Follett 234 cm; 18th D. Ballin hole in one.

Approach: 2nd J. Klotz 162cm. BRD to 30 pts.

Rosewood Vets

Results July 13: Single Stableford. Trophies from J. Buckley & M. Gibson.

Winners: W. Johnston 38pts. Ladies J. Holloway o.c.b. 35pts. Runners-up: R. Roberts o.c.b 35pts. Ladies: D. Norris 35pts.

Rundown Mens to 31pts. Ladies to 32pts.

N.T.Ps No 2 J. Daniels. Ladies A. Niemeyer. No9 T. Goodbun. Ladies A. Niemeyer. No11 R. Turnbull. Ladies D. Stanley. No15 D. Russell. Ladies: P. Brown.

Approaches: No 3 D. Russell. Ladies: M. Boonstoppel.

Next game: August 10 - 8.30 shotgun start.

All veteran golfers welcome.

Rosewood

Results July 18: Single Matchplay finals.

Men: M Clem def W Johnston 6-5.

Ladies: J Holloway def P Brown 2-1.

Single Stableford winner: Men - W Browning 39 pts. Ladies: E Nelson 34 pts.

R/up: Men: R Winrow 38 pts ocb. Ladies: C McKenzie 32 pts.

Run Down: Men to 36 pts, Ladies to 29 pts.

Pin Shots: No 2: Men: R Winrow 414cm, A Niemeyer 123 cm (2nd shot).

No 9: Men (0-18) - W Johnston 109cm, (19-36) W Browning 37cm (2nd shot), E Nelson in hole (2nd shot).

No 11: Men: B Donald 291cm. Ladies: E Nelson 108cm.

No 15: Men: O Schmidt 496cm. Ladies: P Brown 117 cm (2nd shot).

Approach (No 16): Men: J Young 90cm. Ladies: C McKenzie 116cm.

SHOOTING

Ipswich & District Rifle Club Inc

July 18: A double 500 metre shoot was attended by 24 members and five visitors.

A Grade: John Hislop 105.11 (3) 108.11; Tim Boase 102.09 (5) 107.09; Andrew Mayfield 104.13 (2) 106.13; Ray Mortimer 104.11 (2) 106.11; Tony Logan 103.09 (2) 105.09; Rob Rush 103.11 (0) 103.11; Ken Lobwein 98.10 (3) 101.10.

B Grade: Shane Osborne 102.06 (8) 110.06; Glenn Rush 103.10 (5) 108.10; Colin Jeffries 102.08 (5) 107.08; John Kippen 97.04 (6) 103.04; David Nicol 89.08 (5) 94.08.

F Standard: Mikayla Gray 118.06 (13) 131.06; Brian Hansen 125.09 (5) 130.09; Damien Tansley 123.05 (6) 129.05; Lincoln Theuerkauf 117.06 (11) 128.06; Glenn Rush 124.09 (1) 125.09; Ivor Davidson 118.02 (3) 121.02; Rebecca Pook 101.01 (18) 119.01; William Long 106.01 (10) 116.01.

F Open: Lana Mayfield 125.06 (6) 131.06; Noel Davies 126.12 (2) 128.12; Brian Hansen 125.13 (2) 127.13; Tim O'Shea 116.02 (11) 127.02; Christopher Gray 117.04 (3) 120.04; Brett Long 101.05 (10) 111.05.

Visitor(s): Dave Sidery (FS) 111.4; Gunther Ziegler (FTR) 49.0; Katrina Thomson (FS) 89.4; Mark Hinkley (FS) 49.0; Peter Jones (FS) 113.4.

Next week: 600 metres 1pm start.

